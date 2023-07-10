Tony Watlington

Philadelphia School Superintendent Tony Watlington

— TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington says keeping children in school is one way to them keep safe.

Watlington said he also agreed with a call from a group of community leaders for what he called “culturally confident counselors.” He also said he is seeking to recruit more teachers and more Black and brown teachers in particular for the Philadelphia School District. “Our young people will look up to, respect and will talk to and listen to teachers, policemen and principals … we need to get them on the payroll.”

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

