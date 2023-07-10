Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington says keeping children in school is one way to them keep safe.
Watlington said he also agreed with a call from a group of community leaders for what he called “culturally confident counselors.” He also said he is seeking to recruit more teachers and more Black and brown teachers in particular for the Philadelphia School District. “Our young people will look up to, respect and will talk to and listen to teachers, policemen and principals … we need to get them on the payroll.”
“How do we get our arms closer to our students?” asked Watlington, before a group of leaders gathered in the City Council Caucus Room at City Hall last week. “When we look at data, we look at when gun violence occurred. What we know is that when kids are in school, they are less likely to be a victim or a perpetrator … We want to get attendance up to 90% for the entire school year. We need to have a year-long calendar.”
Watlington and 11 members of community gun violence organizations met with the chair of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence to talk about ways to keep students safe.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, chair of the committee, said that “many of our children are living with post-traumatic stress syndrome and we want to make sure that we support them and their parents.“
According to the City Controller’s Office, 104 people under the age of 18 have died in the city because of gun-violence this year as of July 6. In all, there have been 192 fatal shooting victims in Philadelphia this year and 761 additional non-fatal shooting victims.
The Gun Violence Committee and leaders of groups like the National Homicide Justice Alliance, EMIR Healing, the Charles Foundation and Moms Bonded by Grief work together periodically to exchange ideas and discuss how to work together.
Leaders talked about how to help Philadelphia youth impacted by gun violence.
“Our children are traumatized,” said Movita Johnson-Harell. “When we talk about gun violence, we need to talk about what is happening in their communities — but also what is happening in their homes.”
Stanley Crawford of the Black Male Community Council said, “When we are amongst the young people, we are able to mentor them, showing that we care about them. They are not as unreachable as we think they are.”
Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight of Mothers In Charge said, “We are dealing with children who have lost a loved one —children who are grieving … We don’t want them to act out because they are angry and because they are hurting.”
Zarinah Lomaz of Apologues said her organization endeavors to get kids to open up through fashion, music and art. “We have to be able to make people feel safe to tell their stories. We have to let kids share their emotions — don’t stifle them. I know what it’s like to be 20 years into trauma and not really talk about it.”
A retired teacher expressed concern about the effects on children of drug addiction in households. Aleida Garcia, who now works for the National Homicide Justice Alliance, said, “I love school and I love learning. I had a 5-year-old child who ran into the hall. He said he wanted his mom. It turns out that his mom had left and was out doing drugs. He came to school in the same unwashed clothes and no lunch. His father worked a full-time job and did the best he could. Intervention is needed for our kids. We have kids who want to call home because they are worried about someone.”
Michelle Parker of the Love, Live Evan Foundation said, “There is not a one-size-fits-all approach” to supporting young people. “We need to listen, sometimes more than we speak. We need to listen to the children. If you are not listening to what is happening in a child’s life, then they are going to shut off. All they want is someone to listen. We have to look at what we can do to help them feel respected, heard, valued, appreciated and loved.”
Dr. Deshawnda Williams of EMIR expressed concern about the need for “culturally sensitive” counselors, and about budget decisions. “When you talk about the budget — we need one that meets the social and emotional needs of our children. We see, we hear, we feel, we care.”
The Philadelphia School District lists nearly 20 student counseling groups as resources on its Office of Prevention and Intervention web page. They range from the Uplift Center for Grieving Children, to Healing Hurt People, to the Crisis Text Line, and Kooth (us.kooth.com/philasd) for students to talk about anything — including gun violence.
