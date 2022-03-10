The Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center on North Broad Street has received $742,410 in low interest loans to install a new heating and cooling system, upgraded lighting and other improvements, as part of Pennsylvania’s Green Energy Loan Fund.
The upgrades and improvements are expected to save reduce the use of electricity at the building by 51,000 kilowatt hours, a year, which could mean energy savings of up to 25%.
On Wednesday, Patrick McDonnell, secretary of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), joined leaders of the Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust and the Reinvestment Fund at the Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center, to announce the Green Energy Loan Fund has reached a milestone of $30 million invested in high-impact, energy efficient projects on commercial properties, many in low income neighborhoods.
“The Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center serves hundreds of Philadelphians every dayand the services have become even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mable Welborn, board chair of the Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust. “This program allows us to operate a more energy efficient Center for the providers of services and the communities we serve.”
According to the DEP, the Green Energy Loan Fund prioritizes local community development efforts and seeks to support projects in environmental justice areas. The loan program is administered by the Reinvestment Fund. For example, about 30% of projects financed have been in buildings owned or controlled by persons of color and more than half have been in low-income areas. Local governments, businesses, school districts, hospitals and nonprofit groups are eligible to apply.
“Every time a company or organization installs an energy-efficient heating, cooling, or lighting system, it’s another step for Pennsylvania and the nation toward independence from fossil fuels,” McDonnell said. “It creates good-paying jobs in energy efficiency system manufacturing and installation. It lowers operating expenses, allowing an entity to focus more resources on its mission. It makes air quality healthier in the community.”
In addition, it helps lower greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change and its negative effects, McDonnell said.
The Green Energy Loan Fund financed cutting-edge energy efficiency equipment in everything from new buildings and gut rehabs to installation of HVAC systems, boilers, chillers, windows, white roofing, insulation, smart elevator motors, LED lighting and controls, water heaters, water conservation plumbing, and an ultra-efficient laboratory exhaust systems.
In addition, the fund helps commercial building owners take energy efficiency projects above and beyond building code standards, which many other lenders are less willing to do. New equipment must reduce a building’s energy use at least 25%, and whole-building projects must reduce energy use more than 10% over current building energy code.
“The Green Energy Loan Fund is more than just funding. It’s a model that not only improves environmental sustainability, but is also itself sustainable,” said Nancy Wagner Hislip, Reinvestment Fund’s chief investment officer. “Since its founding, the program has suffered no losses, and has in fact revolved its capital more than once to continue to drive energy savings — all at no additional cost to taxpayers.”
In 2009, the DEP and Reinvestment Fund launched the Green Energy Loan Fund with $12 million from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Since then, the fund has financed 18 projects in the state, totaling $30 million in loans financing improvements to 2.3 million square feet of space.
With 15 projects completed so far, the fund has supported carbon dioxide emissions reduction of 110,000 tons over the life of these projects, equivalent to taking 22,000 cars off the road for a year.
Fifteen projects are in the Philadelphia area, including at Drexel University; Esperanza College; 990 Spring Garden, a retail/maker/office space; the Tower Place and Coventry House residential buildings, and others. Three projects are in Pittsburgh, Punxsutawney and Bethlehem.
The Green Energy Loan Fund is always open for applications. As money returns to the fund through loan payments, new projects are considered.
