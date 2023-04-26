Crossroads Accelerated Academy

Crossroads Accelerated Academy — NBC Philadelphia

Students at a Philadelphia school were hospitalized Wednesday after they drank grape juice laced with an opioid substance, officials said.

Police responded to Crossroads Accelerated Academy along the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue at 11:40 a.m. after multiple students between the ages of 14 and 16 suddenly became sick.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.