This week, students shared their needs one year into a historic pandemic, as well as budget priorities for the school district, at a roundtable with City Council members and members of the Board of Education.
The school district is receiving $1.2 billion in federal aid amid concurrent crises of public health, economic recovery, and gun violence. Each school has unique needs, and the school district’s funding decisions should reflect student concerns and priorities as the city moves towards a full reopening of schools.
The roundtable was organized by Councilmember Helen Gym.
Colleen Pan, a student at AAU, testified that in her experience, school almost always lacks staff and school materials. “The buildings are often unclean or rundown. This not only affects the progress of student learning, but also our attitude towards learning. If those problems can be fixed, I believe that the learning environment for students will be greatly improved. Staffing is the most important place where we need more funding.”
Students said bilingual counselor assistants (BCAs) and teachers are key.
“BCAs not only provide language support for non-English families, but also play a supportive and encouraging role for ESL students. When I first came to the United States at the age of 9, I didn’t know how to communicate or integrate because I was not familiar with the new place,” Pan said. “The school did not send any translator or BCAs to help me. I relied on myself and peers around me.”
During her three years in ESL class, Pan’s ESL teachers only knew how to speak English and there wasn’t any other language support. Although it was very challenging to communicate at the beginning, they still helped her within their abilities.
Pan said the district needs to have ESL teachers who can speak language besides English. They also need BCAs and translators not only in elementary school. In Pan’s Spanish class, her teacher had to leave for five months. During those five months, they had different substitutes every day of every week.
“Why didn’t anyone arrange another teacher to take care of our class? We were very behind. It was unfair and this gave me more stress. I was getting ready to head to high school,” she said.
Pan said her school also had poor conditions — mice and insects.
“Every time I go to class, I am always on alert for those visitors to jump out. When summer comes, most of our classrooms are not air conditioned. In this learning environment, the temperature in the high 90s made it difficult for students and teachers to concentrate. In addition, many lockers and bathroom are broken,” she said.
Some classes do not even have enough seats for all of the students.
“We are in a pandemic, which makes the issue even worse in an unclean environment. There are more possibilities of transmission of illness and there are not enough resources needed to keep us safe. A well-funded school should have more BCAs, teachers, healthy learning environments and enough supplies. I think those improvements will enable students to come to school in a better mood and face learning with passionate attitudes. We are worth the investment.”
Julia Gaskin-West, a recent Mastery Charter graduate, said recent graduates have been getting no support from the city of Philadelphia, whether it comes from private institutions like CCP or just from the city in general.
“Because of the pandemic, I know lots of people who have been displaced because they’ve had to come back home. And while I’m fortunate enough to have a good relationship with my family and receive physical support from them, not everyone is in the situation that I am,” Gaskin-West said. “There are people that are currently houseless that are trying to keep up with college coursework with not very understanding professors and they have to worry about getting their schoolwork in on time, on top of paying rent and having jobs they are just new to.”
Gaskin-West said it was important for the city to not forget about their recent graduates because “we do not have our lives together just because we have a diploma.”
“There is no reason why there aren’t any social safety nets for recent graduates when our police funding is so overinflated and the police do nothing but harass these new homeless populations and they do nothing to protect the city, only private property,” she added. “The way that the new recent graduate population has been treated is quite honestly pathetic. And we don’t stop existing just because we have diplomas.”
Fatima Hmada, a senior attending Science Leadership Academy Beeber, lives in the Mantua neighborhood.
“The school district of Philadelphia has vowed to remove educational barriers for youth experiencing housing insecurity in Philadelphia. But what about when we aren’t in school? What about in the middle of a deadly pandemic? What is the city doing for houseless youth right now?” she said.
Hmada testified the city is attempting to evict people from their homes and subjecting people on the streets to police brutality and psychological warfare.
“They are terrorizing anyone who dares to demand their most natural and basic right, the right to live in a home that is safe and stable. As a houseless student in the school district of Philadelphia, there are three things that have become blatantly obvious to me: 1. The city does not care to protect us 2. The city views us as a threat and 3. The city will use any means necessary to ensure that we are continued to be subjected to state violence.”
At 15 years old, Hmada lost her housing and the school district at the time did little to support her.
“Sure, I was offered some resources at school, like hot lunch and maybe a teacher to talk to. When I was not at school, I was couch surfing. I was sleeping in train stations or I was staying in a shelter. I was constantly threatened with truancy court because the district cared more about criminalizing me over circumstances that I had no control over rather than finding me safe and permanent housing,” Hmada said.
She added resources Philadelphia provided before the pandemic were not enough and the resources Philadelphia is providing during the pandemic are still not enough.
“How are we expected to go to school virtually and remain engaged while the city threatens to evict our families? And this is not a question of money. As the city ropes in millions of dollars each year into the Philadelphia police department to terrorize young black children at school, I ask, ‘What is the city doing about the large population of houseless youth?’”
The school district needs to offer a plan for students facing housing insecurity that is not just hot meals. “There needs to be long-term solutions where students are offered safe and permanent housing. We need citywide mental health resources for students facing housing insecurity regardless of their citizenship status. And there needs to be enrichment programs for houseless students. Once we leave school, we need to hold politicians accountable. And lastly, we need the city to stop funding PPD and criminalizing poor students,” Hmada concluded.
