Students, parents, and advocates are calling for the School District of Philadelphia and elected officials to rebuild public school facilities by creating an open, participating plan for fixing environmental health and safety issues.
“In the last four months, we have seen no change in school infrastructure even though the district had more than a year to address the issues in school buildings,” said Ashley Tellez of the Latinx advocacy organization Juntos.
“Our schools deserve a reinvestment because this is where we build our future, where ideas flourish and where minds grow,” she added.
The proposed plan includes: information being transparent and accessible to school communities; data being shared by the city, school district and individual impacted schools; and an independent citywide board, separate from the school district, that will oversee spending priorities, construction progress, and decide on best practices for construction processes and environmental testing.
The plan also asks the school district to create a master facilities plan with input from school community members to rebuild or repair every school, remediate environmental toxins, and reduce each school’s carbon emissions using union labor and minority-owned companies.
Bringing in more federal money from President Joe Biden’s stimulus or infrastructure bill, ending abatement, having universities pay for PILOTS (payments in lieu of taxes), and demanding that banks provide no-cost, no fee loans are among the requests in the plan for elected officials.
“Having access to safe learning spaces plays a big role in educational inequalities in the city,” said Central High School student and community organizer with UrbEd Advocates Risa Garg.
“The money for school facilities is very unequally distributed, and schools in predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods are the ones that usually get the least amount of funding for school facilities, which leads to students having to go to school everyday in potentially unsafe conditions,” she said.
“How do you expect students to meet the same standards when they’re not given the same advantages?” she added. “All students should have equitable access to resources, which include a safe and healthy learning environment.”
In response to the proposed plan, district spokesperson Monica Lewis issued a statement to the Tribune saying the district continues to make enhancements to their facilities and is committed to providing updates on the work.
“The School District of Philadelphia appreciates stakeholders who share our commitment to provide safe and healthy learning environments in our schools,” Lewis said. “We continue to make enhancements to our facilities across the district and we are committed to providing updates around this work through a variety of channels, including our website and letters to school communities.”
“As always, we encourage students, staff and others to communicate directly with us regarding matters that concern them so that we may be able to resolve them in a timely fashion,” she said.
“We also continue to advocate for more equitable funding so we can fund capital improvement projects,” she added. “We look forward to continuing conversations with local and state elected officials to see how we can have the necessary resources to support maintaining our schools.”
The proposed plan was unveiled at a recent rally in front of the School District of Philadelphia administration building with Our City Our Schools Coalition, UrbEd Advocates, Philadelphia Student Union, Philadelphia Home and School Council, Parents United for Public Education and councilmember Kendra Brooks.
Brooks, who supports Parents United For Public Education and whose office is also a member of Our City Our Schools Coalition, said institutions in Philadelphia need to be held accountable for the lack of funding for public schools.
“As a city, we must begin holding our wealthiest institutions accountable to the students of Philadelphia, and fully fund our public schools so every kid has a safe classroom to learn in,” Brooks said in a statement.
“We’ve spent years defunding public education, stripping our neighborhood schools of the basic resources they need to operate and putting off capital improvements,” she said. “We’ve spent years giving tax breaks away to big corporations and mega-nonprofits, and turning a blind eye when our wealthiest institutions don’t pay their fair share.”
“I stand with the Our City Our Schools Coalition and our school communities to say enough is enough,” she added. “Fund our schools and return power back to our communities. Only then can we begin to repair the wounds that decades of disinvestment, austerity and structural racism have inflicted on Philadelphia families.”
Shakeda Gaines, who has been the president of Philadelphia Home and School Council since 2012, said that what students, parents and educators want from the district is transparency.
“I’ve been fighting for asbestos, mold and lead to be out of our buildings for a long time along with educators and Parents United,” Gaines said. “Every year, we hear how many miles of asbestos the district cleaned from the school, but they don’t say how they reached those results.
“All we want is transparency from the school district on the work that they’re doing,” she added. “We just want our kids, teachers, staff and families safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.