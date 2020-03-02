A strong smell similar to gas was reported in the heart of Center City Philadelphia Monday, leading to the evacuation of several office buildings.
Office workers gathered at 1601 Market, 22nd and Chestnut, near the Clothespin sculpture at 15th and Market streets and at other sites where the smell was detected after 11 a.m.
The smell was due to cleaning at the PES refinery in South Philadelphia, which closed after a dramatic fire and explosion in June, 2019, health officials said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.