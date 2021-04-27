A senior at the String Theory School is getting a full ride to Spelman College in Atlanta.
A’miyah Adams is among the first cohort of five students to be selected to receive a four-year scholarship to Spelman as part of Morgan Stanley’s inaugural HBCU Scholars program, an integrated initiative designed to eliminate financial barriers for students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
“When I first found out that I was selected to receive a four-year scholarship from Morgan Stanley, I was shocked, excited, and just overall relieved,” Adams said.
“I felt like a huge weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” she added. “The biggest worry I had during my college application process was figuring out how I was going to afford it and I hated the idea of debt and having to pay back student loans.”
The scholarship will cover Adams’ tuition, room and board for four years. Adams said she’s looking forward to attending Spelman, where she will be a psychology major on a pre-med track. She said she wants to be a neurosurgeon.
“The thing I’m mostly looking forward to when I attend Spelman College is getting the chance to learn myself and grow,” Adams said.
“I’m also looking forward to connecting in all aspects, from getting to know my Spelman sisters to my teachers and mentors and even the people in Atlanta in general,” she added. “However, most of all I look forward to seeing who I become once I graduate.”
Adams said that she first became interested in HBCUs after watching Beyoncé’s Netflix film Homecoming.
While Spelman wasn’t her original first choice for college, she said that after visiting the campus in February 2020 for Junior Preview Day she immediately fell in love with the HBCU.
“The moment I stepped on campus, I knew that Spelman is where I needed and wanted to be,” Adams said.
The $12 million initiative will support a total of 60 full scholarships for students enrolled at Spelman, Morehouse College and Howard University.
The first cohort will consist of 15 students among the three schools. A new group will be added each year until the class size includes 60 students from all three institutions by the fourth year.
Morgan Stanley, a global financial services firm, will implement programming aimed at preparing scholars for their post-graduate careers as well as related programming offered to the broader student body and faculty, including virtual and on-site components to complement the on-campus curriculum.
The HBCU Scholars program will also include Morgan Stanley mentors and sponsors to support the scholars along their journey.
The initiative, which will begin in fall, was developed by Morgan Stanley’s new Institute for Inclusion and is a part of the firm’s larger mission to create an integrated, holistic and transparent diversity and inclusion strategy, both internally and externally.
“We look forward to this deeper journey with Spelman College through Morgan Stanley HBCU Scholars to support them in their mission to help level the playing field of Black students,” said global head of diversity and inclusion at Morgan Stanley and director of the Institute for Inclusion Susan Reid in a statement.
“To create a more equitable society, Black academic and economic advancement is critical and removing economic barriers to higher education can create an opportunity for students of color to thrive,” she added.
Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell praised the scholarship in a statement.
“We know that income inequality in the African-American community often creates a barrier between the best and brightest students and their college education,” Campbell said.
“Through this generous scholarship our students will have the opportunity to focus on their studies and future careers without the burden of financial debt.”
Adams, 18, has been interested in the field of medicine from a young age. She has attended String Theory High School Vine Street Campus since the sixth grade. As a high school student at the Philadelphia performing arts school, she majored in STEM.
She said having a future career in neuroscience will allow her to give back to her community and going to Spelman will help her achieve that goal.
“The reason I chose psychology as a major and wanted to go into the neuroscience field is because I want to get rid of the stigma around mental health issues in the Black community,” Adams said.
“Going to Spelman will give me a chance to do that,” she added. “I really feel that as a student at Spelman I will have the opportunity to grow and it will put me on the path to one day helping my community.”
