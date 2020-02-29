The life and legacy of the late Rev. Leon H. Sullivan was honored Saturday during a special ceremony at Zion Baptist Church, Broad and Venango streets, where a street renaming ceremony was held in his honor.
Broad and Venango streets is now Leon Sullivan Way thanks to the work of Councilwoman Cindy Bass who led the effort and united with others in City Council and the community to make the effort a success
The morning festivities began with a breakfast and continued with the service held in the sanctuary of Mount Zion Baptist Church in which numerous people who were touched by the life and works of Sullivan expressed their love and appreciation for both him and his work which has changed so many of their lives for the better.
“I’m just thankful for everyone who came out and who helped to make this event happen, especially Councilwoman Cindi Bass who was one of the champions in making this happen,” said the Rev. Michael Major, who moderated the service.
“I grew up on Lenox Street which is half a block behind Zion Baptist Church and so I grew up spending all of my days growing up in the building [Zion], hanging out here, playing in the basketball program and Zion’s annex,” he said.
Today, Major is a senior Business Technology analyst for a Wall Street firm with two degrees, a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a masters degree in divinity and he credits Sullivan and Zion for his success.
“I am where I am today because of this church and because of his [Sullivan’s] ministry and the work which he did for the people.”
“My heart is in helping people and what I do I do to say, ‘thank you’ for the people who came before me,” Major said.
Councilwoman Cindi Bass told the audience that she could recall sitting in the balcony of Zion as a very young child.
“I had no idea of where my journey would lead me,” said Bass of those days.
“I do know that I am only here because the Rev. Leon Sullivan worked so hard to make sure that I had the opportunity, that a little girl who grew up in North Philadelphia would have the opportunity to stand before you today and not only that, but to make sure that the work continues,” she said.
“It’s not just about just holding some kind of political position because that does absolutely nothing to help our community if you’re not all in and I want you to know that I’m following the Sullivan way, I’m all in every day, one hundred percent, giving all, holding back nothing and fighting for our communities.”
Bass said it was she that sponsored the resolution which made the street renaming possible, but it was co-sponsored by every member of Philadelphia’s City Council.
“We want you know how important this is to the life of our city and this is a truly momentous occasion,” Bass said.
Following Bass was Councilman Derek Green, who thanked Bass for her work in spearheading the effort to get the street renaming of the Rev. Sullivan Way completed and agreed that this was important for the city and future generations.
“We need to make sure that we always honor his [Sullivan’s] work and legacy,” said Green.
Green said that the principles for which Sullivan stood should be lived by present generations and taught to future generations to ensure their continuance.
The work of Sullivan had very practical implications according to Dr. Kathleen Reeves, director for the Center of Bioethics at Temple University.
“We have to realize that health can never exist without justice and what the Rev. Dr. Leon Sullivan always talked about was, not just justice as a word but as a verb, as something that we did, something that was active,” said Reeves.
“He [Sullivan] spoke about economic justice, social justice and political justice. These are real concrete things that have real concrete action.”
Reeves spoke of the responsibility of Temple University to the community.
“It our responsibility to make sure that we are actively working to make sure that the people in this community are healthy,” said Reeves.
“That means Temple has to be a better partner. That means we need to provide more jobs; that means we need to provide more opportunity. We need to not be that house on the cul-de-sac that nobody is allowed in, we need to be a building where people are welcome and where the opportunities that we have become the opportunities that you have.”
When asked to speak during the event, Captain Javier Rodriguez of the 25th Police District admitted that he did not know Sullivan but began researching Sullivan’s life and history, and was greatly impressed by what he discovered.
“At 6’-5” he was taller than most people, but it wasn’t his height that made him a giant. It was his deeds and his actions, the causes that he championed, the organizations that he created so that he could make life better for the people of Philadelphia and this neighborhood,” said Rodriguez.
Others spoke about the impact Sullivan had on their lives, including Asim Hackett, 4, who read a poem honoring Sullivan. Students from Kenderton Elementary and Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary also were given the opportunity to share reflections about the man whose life will most certainly have some impact on their own.
The street renaming ceremony and service weren’t the only features of this daylong event. A job fair was also held at the church and those seeking employment were invited to meet with potential employers which included but were by no means limited to: the School District of Philadelphia; Amazon; the U.S. Census Bureau; O.I.C. Philadelphia; Temple Office of Community Relations (PASCEP); and a host of others all seeking qualified candidates.
A roundtable discussion on the topic of the books written by Sullivan and an exhibit were also held.
Sullivan would have had it no other way.
