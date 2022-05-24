The city honored Walter R. Livingston Jr. and Marjorie C. Livingston, his wife of more than 60 years, with the dedication of the 4600 block of Locust Street (46th and Farragut and Locust Street) as “Livingston Way” on Saturday. The street dedication is a result of Walter R. Livingston Jr. ‘s tireless work, having put his city planning and architectural stamp on numerous city projects and buildings in Philadelphia, and his commitment to community service. So, with such an honor comes the recognition of his wife, Marjorie C. Livingston, who stood with him and together raised six children on Locust Street with the ownership and residence of several houses there from 1958 until their passing. Several government officials, business leaders and community activists joined the Livingston family for the event
“We are proud of who our parents were and how they loved and served the community in which they raised their children,” said Mary Livingston, the eldest of their six children.
