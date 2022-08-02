Philadelphia's Department of Public Health Department celebrated the completion of extensive upgrades and renovations to the Strawberry Mansion Health Center on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The city has invested more than $2 million in capital renovating and upgrading the health center in North Philadelphia. The health center will be able to provide dental care to the community with these upgrades.
Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health; Dr. Kusema Warrakah, Ambulatory Health Services board president and Teraysa Fisher, director of Strawberry Mansion Health Center were on hand for the ceremony at the 2840 West Dauphin St. site.
