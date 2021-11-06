Steppingstone Scholars names Chanell Bates as new chief talent officer

Steppingstone Scholars, an education nonprofit that provides academic enrichment programs and support to students, their families and schools, has named Chanell Bates the organization’s new chief talent officer. Bates began her new role on Nov. 2.
“Chanell’s passion, perspective, and vast experience in education and workforce development will help bring Steppingstone to a new level,” said president of Steppingstone Scholars Sean E. Vereen in a written statement.
“Steppingstone is experiencing an exciting time of growth and with Chanell’s leadership, we will build our innovative and entrepreneurial team to meet the needs of our scholars and partners,” he added.
Bates will be instrumental in leading the organization’s efforts to recruit, retain and develop talent dedicated to creating pathways to college and the workforce for underserved students in Philadelphia.
“My new role at Steppingstone will allow me to utilize my experience in college access, while also tapping into my skills in developing and investing in professionals dedicated to resting opportunities for underserved youth,” Bates said.
“To me, creating pathways for our students is all about transition- transitioning and preparing students for what is next,” she added. “We’re really trying to grow to serve more students because there is an incredible need across the city.”
Bates, 30, comes to Steppingstone Scholars from the School District of Philadelphia Office of Talent, where she served as director of strategy and operations.
She was responsible for designing and enhancing systems that support the District’s personnel needs and implementing a portfolio of high-quality teacher pathway programs.
She also served as director of postsecondary initiatives at Mastery Charter Schools, leading college, career and alumni programming for seven high schools, serving approximately 3,000 students.
“My first role in Philadelphia was the Philadelphia Youth Network,” Bates said. “I connected students who were disconnected from school and got them re-engaged through a GED to college pipeline program.
“At Mastery, I was building across all of the high schools that Mastery manages through college and career programming from 9th to 12th grades and alumni support once they left us,” she said.
“In the district, I was really just trying to help fine people who wanted to be teachers who didn’t know that they wanted to be a teacher when they were 20-years-old, how to help bring those folks back into the district,” she added.
A native of Washington, D.C., Bates has been in Philadelphia for 15 years.
She has a master’s degree in public administration from Rutgers University and a bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs and Spanish from the University of Virginia.
Bates said her experiences and background in education will help her with her new role at Steppingstone Scholars.
“All of my experiences are about helping people transition and making sure that they are not lost,” Bates said. “Now, I’m taking that one step further. Our conversations at Steppingstone are around getting students where they need to go.
“I believe Steppingstone is committed to making sure that we’re building the path forward that is inclusive of evolving the use of the students we have,” she added. “We really want to make sure that everyone has a path toward success whether that’s in the workforce, career, or in college.”
