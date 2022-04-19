The following is a statement from Patrick J. Egan, the attorney for Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, and Barry Gross, the attorney for Dawn Chavous, on the announcement that the jury in their case is deadlocked and the declaration of mistrial in the case against them.
STATEMENT:
"Today, the jury hearing the case against Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, informed the judge that it was deadlocked and could not reach consensus on either of the charges against them. Judge (Gerald) McHugh, consequently, declared a mistrial.
We are gratified that some of the jurors appear to recognize the government did not introduce a single piece of hard evidence that either the Councilmember or Ms. Chavous did something wrong — not a single email, text, memo, taped call or witness detailing the bribery the government alleges occurred. The government was unable to introduce any because, despite investigating Councilmember Johnson and Ms. Chavous for six years and conducting more than 150 interviews, bringing three dozen people before the grand jury and collecting and analyzing more than two million documents, there is no evidence and both are innocent of the government’s charges.
The government's entire case relies on the opinion of a single agent who has never served as a consultant and has no training in organizational management and has never worked with or for charter schools. Even the government concedes Ms. Chavous did work — but in one agent's opinion, she didn't work enough. That runs directly counter to the testimony of people who worked with and for Ms. Chavous.
In the coming weeks, we will have more to say about the facts of this case and why it never should have been brought in the first place. We hope that the government recognizes the weakness of its case, declines to retry either the Councilmember or Ms. Chavous, and permits them to move on and rebuild their lives and reputations."
