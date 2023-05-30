Sidney Smith, at podium, discusses how she completed her student-teaching experience at John Moffit Elementary School and will become a first-year teacher. State Sen. Vincent Hughes, right, is advancing legislation to support new teachers. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes, at podium, unveils a bill to get college students interested becoming educators into student-teacher mentorships, and eventually into classrooms. Principal of Mantua’s Morton McMichael School, Dollette Johns-Smith, is in far right corner.
There were 1,484 certified teachers in Philadelphia in 2011 and that number dropped to 540 in 2022, according to state Sen. Vincent Hughes. In all, Pennsylvania has 36,500 teacher vacancies, he said, including Bucks County that dropped by 45, Montgomery County by 336 and Delaware County by 252.
“To make matters worse, in our state, schools have just 7% teachers of color and a 40% diversity in our student demographic. Over the last two decades, Philadelphia has lost 1,200 Black teachers,” said Donna-Marie Cole-Malott, of the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium and assistant professor of Professional and Secondary Education at Stroudsburg University.
“A decade ago, about 20,000 teachers were entering the field and last year, we had just about 6,000,” she said.
“Everything is going in the wrong direction,” when it comes to the numbers, said Hughes, which is why he is sponsoring Senate Bill 300, called the “Educator Pipeline Support Grant Program.” The program seeks to draw qualified candidates into the teaching profession.
According to the proposal, aspiring teachers completing their student-teaching requirement would be awarded $10,000, plus an additional $5,000 for completing their student-teacher experience at a school with staffing shortages. Student mentors would receive a $1,000 stipend, if the legislation passes. Hughes unveiled the proposal late last week at Drexel University’s Health Center, 3401 Market St.
“When I was a principal, we had 1,200 student teachers — they were all over the district; now we have 362,” said Tomás Hanna, associate superintendent of Secondary Schools for the School District of Philadelphia. He said that $15,000 will draw students and qualified teachers. “Senate Bill 300, we have get it through — we have to put our money where our mouth is,” Hanna said.
Hughes also noted how the pandemic affected learning.
“The crisis we are here to address is the problem we call the academic pandemic,” he said. “Our students are suffering worse than we had ever anticipated. It’s not just a Philadelphia problem — it is a national phenomenon. When you add on, the court decision from Feb. 7, that Pennsylvania education is unconstitutional and needs to be addressed. Serious steps need to be addressed to get us into compliance. If the young people are successful, than we all are successful.”
Hameen Huetant, a fourth-year student from Drexel University, is pursuing her certificate to teach students in grades 4-8. She said she hopes to be as inspiring to her students as her teachers were for her in Philadelphia public schools, including Bodine High School.
“I was always told that children of today are tomorrow’s future, which is something that inspired me to become an educator,” Huetant said. “I am here because I believe that teachers and educational institutions are essential like the water and the soil and the sunshine that students need in order to bloom into beautiful plants — and to become successful in many aspects of life. Student-teachers have a love of teaching and a love of learning — this is a way of bringing those two first loves together.”
That student-teaching space can be tight financially, said Adam Lanza, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA).
“Student-teachers are burdened with student loan debt, they are sometimes forbidden to have second jobs during their 12-month teaching placements and for 12 months they have no money for electricity, gas or food,” he said. “This can prevent them from becoming great school educators, school counselors and psychologists — whether they are from urban communities, or from rural ones.”
Lanza urged the passage of Senate Bill 300. “The PSEA has begged for relief, as well as our legislators — Senate Bill 300 would be one of the first steps in eliminating these obstacles four our students. This would help them become educators regardless of ZIP code. Senate Bill 300 is a great step toward making that happen.”
Sidney Smith, a graduate of the Philadelphia High School for Girls and Temple University, recently completed her student-teaching experience at John Moffit Elementary School. That allowed “me to experience being mentored, to experience running a classroom on my own, and has helped me to perfect my craft and I am soon to be a first-year teacher,” she said.
“I remember the long hours as a student teacher,” said Dollete Johns-Smith, principal of the Morton McMichael Elementary School in Mantua. She is a graduate of Dobbins High School in Philadelphia and a Historically Black College and she has a doctorate from Grand Canyon University.
“Senate Bill 300 takes care of that little piece of financial need while you ae going to school. We want to make sure we get the teachers in our building every year,” she said.
The pipeline bill also calls for authorization for the Department of Education to collect data about how many students are on track to become teachers, student-teachers, etc.
“We will collect data across the commonwealth and aggregate that data so that we have a clearer understanding of what exactly we are confronted with and how we can manage change,” Hughes said. Six states provide this service now and four others — including New Jersey — are considering it.
The bill has bipartisan support, including that of state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancasterm, Hughes said.
“And as the Pennsylvania State Senate moves into the last six weeks of budget negotiations in Harrisburg, we are going to look at this issue, right now, and clearly, the funding is available to do it,” he said.
House Bill 300 would complement Gov. Josh Shapiro’s legislation to give up to $2,500, over a three-year period, to attract teachers to Pennsylvania. The tax incentive will be applied to new teachers starting this year.
