There were 1,484 certified teachers in Philadelphia in 2011 and that number dropped to 540 in 2022, according to state Sen. Vincent Hughes. In all, Pennsylvania has 36,500 teacher vacancies, he said, including Bucks County that dropped by 45, Montgomery County by 336 and Delaware County by 252.

“To make matters worse, in our state, schools have just 7% teachers of color and a 40% diversity in our student demographic. Over the last two decades, Philadelphia has lost 1,200 Black teachers,” said Donna-Marie Cole-Malott, of the Pennsylvania Educator Diversity Consortium and assistant professor of Professional and Secondary Education at Stroudsburg University.

