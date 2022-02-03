State Sen. Art Haywood is asking for Mayor Jim Kenney to take immediate steps to address the continued acts of violent crime plaguing Philadelphia.
The senator that serves the 4th Senatorial District of Philadelphia and Montgomery counties said he wants immediate action from the mayor since the city has had over 1,100 homicides since the start of 2020.
In 2021 Haywood said he sent two letters to Kenney without any response.
On Jan. 20, Haywood sent Kenney another letter and got involved on social media before receiving a response from the mayor's office.
Haywood asks for "a decision-making Gun Violence Committee that meets weekly in the letter. Members of the committee must include the Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Philadelphia District Attorney, Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office, the Philadelphia Departments of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services and Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, and Philadelphia Works."
Haywood notes that other U.S. cities such as Miami, Boston and St. Louis that saw a decrease in gun violence in 2021 made changes, such as city leaders joining forces to strategize weekly, as he suggested in his letter.
Haywood's other suggestions include:
• The creation of a "See Something, Say Something" campaign to urge witnesses to speak up against crime.
• Hire people in the neighborhoods to clean up blocks.
• Direct counseling, behavioral health and social services to affected families and youth.
• Direct jobs and job training to affected youth in cooperation with employers and training programs.
• Hire and provide grants to proven gun violence interrupters to engage likely shooters.
According to Haywood, Kenney said that many groups convene to discuss crime and violence within the city.
Twice a month, Kenney and members of the Philadelphia Police Department meet to discuss the previous week's gun violence. District Attorney Larry Krasner has a news briefing on gun violence every Monday. City Council has a Special Committee on Gun Violence that Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, chairs.
"He said he's got a number of groups that convene some of them weekly, from once a month, sometimes every other week," Haywood said. "But he did not agree to do what I think is critical: to get all the key decision-makers in a room focused once a week on dealing with gun violence."
According to the state senator, Kenney also would not agree to hire people to clean up the communities, referring him to the CLIP program, short for Community Life Improvement Program, which helps non-violent offenders complete their sentences through community clean-up programs.
"He did not agree to hire individuals in the neighborhoods to clean up the blocks, but instead pointed to a CLIP program, which does not appear to hit all of the high violence groups or neighborhoods," Haywood said.
According to Haywood, Kenney pointed to the millions of dollars in grants when Haywood asked about job trainings for those directly affected by the violence.
"The mayor referred to some grants he's providing to certain nonprofit organizations," Haywood said. "But that effort doesn't appear to be systematic."
Haywood said that the mayor asked him to partner with him to address gun violence. Haywood said he wants to work with Kenney, the district attorney, police chief and behavioral health and social service organizations.
Haywood said there is an apparent disconnect between the city agencies.
"The social service agencies are not well-coordinated, so yes, there's a lack of coordination, but it's not just with law enforcement," Haywood said. "It's also in the social service agencies, with the violence interrupters. So this is exactly why we need to have a committee of the key leaders on law enforcement and social services meeting at least once a week. So we can deal with the coordination gaps."
Haywood said his next steps are to continue reaching out to leaders across Philadelphia to ask them to support the solutions he's identified. Second, he's looking to bring in leaders from across the nation who have successfully reduced gun violence to share what works with Philadelphia leaders.
