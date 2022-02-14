State Rep. Chris Rabb, D-200th District, held a dedication ceremony Monday at Allens Lane to commemorate the memory of minister Richard Allen.
Rabb said Allens Lane was originally named after William Allen, the 26th mayor of Philadelphia. But Allen was an enslaver and a British loyalist who was condemned in his own lifetime by abolitionists for his stance in favor of the continued enslavement of Black people.
City Council passed a resolution to redirect the street name to honor Richard Allen. Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th District, introduced the resolution, at the request of Rabb.
Rabb said Richard Allen was a man of integrity who fought endlessly for racial justice and equality. Born into slavery, he bought his freedom for $2,000 from his enslaver, Benjamin Chew, the namesake of Chew Avenue. Active in his faith community, he led a walk-out from St. George’s Episcopal Church because Black worshipers we’re relegated to the back pews.
Allen went on to co-found the Free African Society and the African Methodist Episcopal Church where he become a bishop. The AME church is the first independent Black denomination in the United States. He opened his first AME church in 1794 in Philadelphia, which is Mother Bethel AME Church.
It was the first national Black church denomination in the United States.
“When we take time to research our history, it gives us a chance to reflect and correct choices made with the inclusion or consideration of a diversity of stakeholders,” Rabb said. “We must closely examine the history we choose to memorialize and honor, especially versions of the past validated by false narratives that marginalize the value of Black people and other communities of struggle.”
