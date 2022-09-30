The Pennsylvania House Select Committee to Restore Law and Order conducted the second of its two public hearings investigating District Attorney Larry Krasner and his office Friday, listening to testimony from law enforcement experts.
Before the testimony, state Rep. John Lawrence opened the hearing by discussing the pro-Krasner protest held outside of Thursday’s first public hearing on the Navy Base.
“Yesterday, while a mother was describing the pain of searing loss after the murder of her son to this committee, at the same time, supporters of the status quo were literally holding a circus outside of the building,” said Lawrence. “This committee will not be drawn into the gutter filled with circus animals when the matter at hand is of such importance.
“Those who trivialize or question the legitimacy of this committee and these hearings ... are free to do so but will not deter this committee from fulfilling its mission to the people of this city, to the people of Pennsylvania, and to the General Assembly.”
Greg Rowe, executive director of the Pennsylvania District Attorney Association (PDAA), provided testimony to the committee about the purpose of his group and what they provide to district attorney offices across the state, along with answering questions from the committee.
“The PDAA was formed in 1912 for the purpose of providing uniformity and efficiency in the discharge of duties and functions of Pennsylvania’s district attorneys and their assistants,” Rowe said during his testimony. “The association today continues to further its purpose through legislative and policy advocacy, communications and outreach ... certain training programs and collaboration with colleagues, officials and stakeholders.”
Rowe told the committee that Philadelphia’s district attorney’s office is the only one in the state that is not part of the PDAA, a decision he described as “unusual.”
According to Rowe, the office withdrew from the association in 2018 due to a disagreement with the association’s endorsed policies.
“At the time, the DA told the media that our policies that we support were too punitive and were too focused on incarceration,” Rowe said. “We would obviously disagree with that characterization.”
“We do support laws that keep dangerous and violent offenders off of our streets ... and at the same time, we support measures like the clean slate initiative that help individuals with records get jobs.”
Mark Bergstrom, executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, provided analysis and recommendations based on data found in a “thorough and comprehensive” study of the investigation, prosecution and sentencing of violations of Pennsylvania’s uniform firearm act (VUFA).”
Bergstrom told the committee that the Philadelphia’s district attorney’s office had tripled the rate of VUFA cases withdrawn since Krasner was elected.
Bergstrom said the district attorney’s office must approve any charges filed against someone and referred to Krasner as the “the gatekeeper of justice” in Philadelphia.
However, Bergstrom also recommended that the commission be given more time to investigate and collect “qualitative and quantitative data” from individual counties in order to diagnose the situation more effectively.
“The commission recommended that there be more of a study at the county level, getting both what we call qualitative data and quantitative data ... more data, for instance, in Philadelphia about what is happening in law enforcement regarding initial contact with individuals and recommended arrests versus what happens in terms of filing (charges).
The committee has said that following the public hearings it will continue its investigation in private.
