The state House select committee investigating District Attorney Larry Krasner and his office on the grounds of impeachment released its second interim report Monday.
In the report, the Select Committee to Restore Law and Order highlights several issues within the district attorney’s office — calling attention to falling gun crime prosecution rates, ineffective progressive policies, and the removal of experienced prosecutors that have led to rising rates of violent crime in the city of Philadelphia.
However, the report does not call for the state House to begin its impeachment proceedings. Krasner has said that he expects a decision regarding his impeachment to occur sometime this week.
“This report paints a scathing picture of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s utter failure to uphold law and order in the city of Philadelphia,” said Rep. John Lawrence, select committee chair, in a release. “Criminals are not being prosecuted. Crime rates are up dramatically. And the citizens of Philadelphia are paying the price.”
Krasner held a news conference last week on the steps of Pennsylvania’s capital building in Harrisburg to address the select committee’s investigation into his office.
During the news conference and in the past, Krasner stated that he believes this investigation into his office by the select committee to be a Republican-led political stunt attempting to disenfranchise the votes of Philadelphians.
“It is astounding that this Committee thinks it is appropriate to undo the will of Philadelphians,” said Krasner in a statement. “Especially those who are Black and Brown and poor and young, because it believes it knows better what they need.
“You cannot claim to care for victims and also refuse to listen to their support for innovation, for change, for reform,” he said.
The investigation into his office began back in July after the Pennsylvania House voted to establish the Select Committee to Restore Law and Order, a bipartisan committee dedicated towards investigating the surging levels of crime and gun violence in the city of Philadelphia.
The committee has since held two public hearings that featured in person testimonies from prosecutorial experts and families of victims of violent crime within the city of Philadelphia.
Krasner was invited by the committee to testify and answer their questions in a hearing that wouldn’t be made available to the public or news media. Krasner announced that he would accept the invitation on the basis that some version of his testimony be made available to the public.
After Krasner’s call for public testimony, the committee rescinded its offer to him, stating that it would not allow him to dictate the terms of the investigation.
“The District Attorney does not decide the manner in which the Select Committee operates,” said state House Republican spokesperson Jason Gottesman in a statement sent to The Philadelphia Tribune.
