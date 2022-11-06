In the days leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election, candidates are pulling out some star power in Philadelphia.
Not far from where President Joe Biden and Former President Barack Obama were Saturday on Temple University’s campus, actors Jabari Banks and Kerry Washington came out to push for the youth vote.
“We are the future,” said Banks, who plays Will “The Fresh Prince” in “Bel-Air,” the dramatic reboot of “The Fresh Prince of BeI Air.” Ironically, this 20-year-old was also born and raised in West Philadelphia.
“I feel like we don’t know how much power we have as young people,” Banks said about going to the polls. “This is a pivotal moment in history.”
City Councilmember Kendra Brooks, state Sen. Sharif Street, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans were also part of this “storm the dorms” effort. Similar activity was happening at Penn and Drexel up to Tuesday.
Washington, the award-winning star of “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Scandal,” “Django Unchained,” “Ray” and “Save the Last Dance” made several stops in the city Sunday to help energize voters.
“People are trying to make democracy hard,” she said. The actress referenced the United States’ history of denying suffrage to various groups to emphasize the importance of voting. She told the crowd to “arrive with five” friends or family members to vote on Election Day.
She echoed what several of the politicians said prior to her appearance at the campus rally and ran down the issues the nation is facing: abortion rights, climate change, unemployment and criminal justice. Washington said these issues have long-lasting effects. “It’s not just about Tuesday,” she said. “You can’t procrastinate voting.”
The actress, who is from the Bronx borough of New York City, talked about her Philadelphia ties and her love of the city. She is married to Nnamdi Asomugha, a former Eagles cornerback. Washington is also appearing in the independent film “Night Catches Us,” which is set in Philadelphia and will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, 2023.
