Starbucks workers at 1128 Walnut St. went on strike Friday for 24 hours to protest the company’s opposition to unionization.
Workers at the location report intimidation, strict disciplinary action, cutting of hours and retaliation since voting to form a union.
The strike began at 5:30 a.m. Friday and went through Saturday at 5:25 a.m.
The workers at this high-traffic Starbucks site voted in favor of a union in June 2022. They joined four other stores in Philadelphia and nearly 200 stores nationwide that have also won union elections.
“It’s worth it because this is our livelihood. This is how we pay the bills and we deserve a living wage,” said store supervisor Kate Pfligler.
Starbucks has not recognized the workers’ union. Workers United has filed an unfair labor practice charge with Region 4 of the National Labor Relations Board to address alleged union-busting by the company. The charge is pending.
Workers first voted to unionize a store last December in Buffalo, New York. Since then, more than 300 stores across the country have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for elections to unionize.
Amazon workers in Bellmawr, N.J., walked off the job, citing broken promises following the company’s decision to close a facility and relocate up to 90% of workers to faraway facilities on short notice.
Workers at smaller companies in the area are also taking steps to unionize.
At Korshak Bagels, Good Karma Cafe, and the Canopy by Hilton, Philadelphia workers have also formed unions in recent months looking for a say in COVID-19 safety policies, wages and benefits.
These efforts come amid a surge of organizing at major companies across the U.S. Lululemon workers in Washington, D.C. recently filed for a union election. Last month, employees at an Apple store in a Baltimore suburb formed their first U.S. union, about two months after Amazon employees at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, did the same. Workers at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in western Massachusetts also petitioned to have a their own election in May.
