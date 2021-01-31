St. James School, the only Episcopal school in the city of Philadelphia, has announced a post-secondary partnership with Cabrini University that will aim to ensure St. James graduates earn college degrees.
The goal of the partnership is to change the statistics on college completion rates for low-income students who are often first-generation college students and underrepresented on college campuses. The partnership, which will be celebrated with a virtual signing day Monday, will officially kick off in August.
“We have a graduate support program at the St. James School where once a student starts in fourth grade, we continue to follow students through high school, college, and career,” said St. James School head of school David Kasievich.
“We prepare our students to go on and attend great high schools throughout the region in seventh and eighth grade,” he added. “That is what kicked off this partnership with Cabrini. We’re still in touch with every graduate from our school.”
Located at 3217 W. Clearfield St. in North Philadelphia, the St. James School is a faith-based private middle school with nearly 87 students.
The collaboration with Cabrini will include regular student visits to the university campus, a strong Cabrini admissions presence at St. James School and the continued cultivation of relationships between St. James School students and its graduates.
“Cabrini has a long history of being a post-secondary destination for first-generation college students,” said Cabrini University President Donald B. Taylor in a statement. “The liberal arts curriculum along with our focuses on leadership development and a commitment to social justice, helps students discover who they are and what they want to accomplish in life.”
To ensure high rates of student matriculation and graduation, St. James School students who attend Cabrini University will have regular check-ins with a designated university team member, such as an academic adviser or campus minister, as well as with the St. James School graduate support staff.
St. James and Cabrini will also work together to address financial hardships experienced by families and create affordable financial aid packages to increase estimated family contribution, limiting the loan burden at graduation.
“Students can expect a significant scholarship from Cabrini University and from St. James,” Kasievich said. “They put their money in first for the scholarship and any gap that exists we will try to fill that as much as we can.
“The families also make a commitment to fill any gap they have,” he added. “It’s really a partnership between the families, the St. James School and Cabrini.”
Kasievich said that what he hopes St. James students’ take away from the new partnership is that “institutions aren’t against them.”
“When young people in general think of an institution, they often feel it’s a big institution or the institution itself is not for me,” Kasievich said. “I think our dream is that our young people, especially young people of color, see institutions that are stepping up like St. James and Cabrini and saying that “we’re going to ensure that you have all the tools you need to succeed in college and life.”
“Another thing that we’re focusing on is career placement. St. James and Cabrini are working together to ensure that our graduates have access to really great partnerships, internships, and jobs,” Kasievich said.
In addition to the Cabrini partnership, St. James will also be signing an agreement with Harcum College in Bryn Mawr.
“My wife Margi DeTemple and I were fortunate to learn more about the St. James School through our Episcopal church missions and decided to support the school personally,” said Harcum President Jon Jay DeTemple in a statement.
“Once we got involved, I saw clearly St. James’ mission was congruent with Harcum College, and that both organizations sought to teach, mentor, and prepare students for later success, supported by common values such as empowerment, excellence, and respect for diversity.”
