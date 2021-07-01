Along with J. Finnegan Playground, pools at Mander Playground, Samuel Recreation Center and Vogt Recreation Center opened Wednesday. Eleven other city pools will open by July 4. A total of 41 will be open by July 10.
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bill Cosby freed from prison, sex conviction is overturned
- Laborers’ District Council opens new training center in North Philadelphia
- Back in the Day: Things we no longer do
- Black Clergy, Krasner call on Philly's largest companies, nonprofits to fund violence prevention efforts
- In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern
- Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to receive Philadelphia Magis Award
- These are the pockets of the US most at risk as the Delta COVID19 variant spreads, expert says
- Coard: White critics know nothing about Critical Race Theory
- Message sent: Berry turns away from flag during anthem
- Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers are pushing election changes based on lies
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.