Xiomara Robinson had aspirations of becoming a child therapist, but her passion later led her to education. And a morning news show came to Philadelphia this week to recognize Robinson’s contributions.
“I always loved kids, so I thought I was going to become a child therapist,” Robinson said. “At the time, you had to have three years of teaching before you could be a guidance counselor.
“The plan was for me to get my teacher cert and go to grad school,” she added. “While I was in grad school, I could teach and then I’ll be done. I never left teaching. I realized that I could still be a child therapist, but in a different way as a teacher.”
Robinson, 34, is a third-grade teacher at the Benjamin B. Comegys School. She has been a teacher at the kindergarten through eighth-grade school in Southwest Philadelphia for six years.
A native of Paterson, New Jersey, Robinson was recognized this week for her work as a teacher by “Good Morning America” (GMA) and “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson.
“I was completely surprised,” Robinson said. “I was just overwhelmed and grateful for the recognition, not just for me, but for the school because we were able to highlight some of the amazing things we’re doing here.”
Known for her hands-on lessons in the classroom, Robinson opens up her classroom during lunch breaks as a space for students to work on assignments and talk about the challenges they may face at home and school. She also spearheads various after-school programs.
“I have the busy classroom,” Robinson said. “My kids are all over the place all the time. We’re always doing something. It’s really about letting my students be themselves and allowing them the space to be themselves.
“I also let them know it’s OK if they make mistakes,” she said. “I love building relationships with the kids. I talk, laugh and joke around with them, but they also know that there is a time to learn and a time to have fun in my classroom.
“In addition to teaching kids in the classroom, I also do science club on Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” she added. “I teach crochet on Thursdays. In the past, I’ve done Girls on the Run. We did that for two seasons. I have a very busy schedule.”
Comegys principal Rauchaun DuPree said she’s definitely seen Robinson evolve as a teacher from when she first started at the school.
“She’s definitely evolved as a leader and she is more outspoken than what she used to be,” DuPree said. “She not only teaches students, but she leads PD (professional development).
“Whenever there’s a need in the school, she jumps right in,” she added. “She’s grown so much as an educator and we just love her here.”
DuPree said she was grateful that the morning news show shined a light on educators.
“A lot of people don’t realize the hours we put in as educators,” DuPree said. “The hours that go into lesson and school planning, after school programming and helping our kids’ families. We also plan for the upcoming school year during the summer.
“There are a lot of things that we do that we don’t get recognized for or people don’t see, but we do it because we all have passion for teaching and preparing our kids for their future,” she said.
“I’m grateful that ‘GMA’ shined a light on not only Ms. Robinson and Comegys, but the hard work educators do on a daily basis,” DuPree added.
During a surprise ‘GMA’ visit to Comegys, the school received paper, pens, markers, printers, dry erase boards and school supplies from Staples. Scholastic donated $20,000 worth of books for students.
Mural Arts Philadelphia created a special mural outside of Robinson’s classroom with the words “Say It Loud & Say It Proud.” The mural was created by Mural Arts Philadelphia lead teaching artist Jamee Grisgby.
Wells Fargo also gave the school $40,000, which will be used for audio visual equipment for the school’s auditorium.
“We’ve had a significant relationship with Comegys prior to the gift that was recently given by Wells Fargo,” said Stephen Briggs, Wells Fargo community relations vice president and Comegys alumni. “In 2019, we started a reading program at the school in partnership with United Way.
“It felt great personally for me because I was able to go back to where it all started for me,” he added. “It was the teachers at this school that had the most impact in my life academically and personally.”
Robinson said she would tell future teachers to “be true to yourself, start every day new, and take care of yourself.”
“The advice that I would give other teachers is that as long as you’re doing your best, be your best,” she said.
“Don’t carry things over even from the morning to the afternoon,” Robinson said. “There’s going to be a lot of things that happen during the day and when you hold it, makes it harder.
“Lastly, take care of yourself,” she added. “Self care is important and I make sure that after a certain time I’m not looking at anything. I know if I run myself down, I’m not going to be any good for my students. I have to take care of myself first so that I can inspire them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.