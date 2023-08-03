Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Town-Watch Liason Carmetta Dickerson, Police Chaplain Moses Cotton and staff members of the Christian Street YMCA joined in a “Peace Not Guns” walk to take back the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The event, sponsored by Johnson’s office, followed the tragic shooting of 18-year-old Sadiq Dove outside the Christian Street YMCA a week ago.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

