Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Town-Watch Liason Carmetta Dickerson, Police Chaplain Moses Cotton and staff members of the Christian Street YMCA joined in a “Peace Not Guns” walk to take back the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The event, sponsored by Johnson’s office, followed the tragic shooting of 18-year-old Sadiq Dove outside the Christian Street YMCA a week ago.
Dove, of the 1300 block of South Newkirk Street, was shot multiple times in the head and legs, according to police, and was pronounced dead at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 7:44 p.m. The teen was walking with a youth counselor from the YMCA and several other people when three male shooters fired at him despite the crowd.
“I’m not just out here as an elected official, I’m out here as an African American and as a Philadelphian who is sick and tired of being sick and tired of seeing our young people being murdered on the streets of Philadelphia,” said Johnson.
“I have with met with the staff of the Christian Street YMCA, we are doing this “Peace Not Guns” canvas because we should never live in a city where people get murdered and we go about our lives and nothing happens. It is not about cameras or notoriety… If we don’t find a way to keep guns out of our young people’s hands, we will be in a continuous cycle.”
Philadelphia police are seeking four suspects in the case, according to Police Public Affairs Officer Corporal Jasmine Reilly. Four unknown offenders fled in a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango with black rims and tinted windows. Three of the suspects were Black men between the ages of 18 and 25, who were wearing black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and a mask and gloves. Two of the suspects had handguns and one had a rifle. A fourth suspect was the unknown driver of the gray SUV.
Outlaw said while the incident is still under investigation, police think they have uncovered a motive for the crime and they believe that Dove may have been specifically targeted.
“It is important for the community to know that we are not always gone when the tragedy is over and that just because we are not always seen, [it] does not mean that we are not working,” Outlaw said. “Hopefully, today as we canvas, we can put names with officers faces, and maybe some people will come forward.
“But if nothing else, when we leave here people will know there is caring and concern, I am hoping that is what people will see. This is a time to bring people together after a tragedy has occurred. We want people to know that these relationships will last … know that you can call us, good, bad or ugly.”
Several police officers joined Outlaw for the safety walk along Christian Street in South Philadelphia’s old Graduate Hospital area from the 1600 block to about the 18th.
The walk started at the Christian Street YMCA, the site of the shooting and the first African American YMCA in the nation. The YMCA camp has at least 100 kids in camp with 500 kids showing up for swimming lessons.
Neighbor Sonja Paris, who runs Small Beginnings Childcare across the street from the site of the shooting was thrilled to see the turnout.
“Thank ya’ll just for showing up,” said Paris, who has lived in the South Philly neighborhood for 20 years. “It gives me a sense of safety and some hope. It’s needed, it’s time.
“A peace walk is a good idea, if we can come together as a community, that would be better,” Paris continued. “Too many Black lives are being taken, the future is dying. I want my young brothers to make it. I take care of a lot of children and I want them all to be safe.”
Kelsey Freedman moved to the area two years ago and said she chose the Graduate Hospital areas partly because it is perceived as “one of the safer areas of the city.” Freedman said that she was right there when the shooting happened, and was visibly shaken.
“I want to commend the police, it seemed they were here in less than two minutes,” said Freedman. “The shooting happened when it was still bright out and when people were coming out of the YMCA.
“The peace walk is important because it instills a level of trust and security. There are a lot of families in the area and incidents like this make you question whether to stay or move on.”
Johnson thanked the police commissioner and representatives for their participation, especially on short notice. “I will continually support you and back you because we know that, at the end of the day, you are doing your job and we have to do our part to participate and focus on making sure our young people don’t pick up guns and that we have a city of peace, not guns.”
Dove’s shooting is still under investigation, but authorities are asking anyone with information to speak up.
“We still need people to come forward,” Outlaw said, “witnesses to come forward. We are putting cases together but we still need assistance from the community.
“This walk is many-fold, it serves many purposes. But first and foremost, it is important for people to know that we care.”
