The Kenney administration is expected to extend bans on indoor dining at restaurants and other activities while easing coronavirus restrictions on gyms on Tuesday, according to a source.
City officials will announce the new coronavirus restrictions during a 1 p.m. virtual news conference.
The current “Safer at Home” restrictions, put in place on Nov. 20 in response to rising COVID-19 case counts in the city, were originally in effect through Jan. 1.
The Kenney administration is expected to continue bans on the following activities through Jan. 15, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans:
- Indoor dining at restaurants
- Indoor events without food
- Indoor catered events
- Theaters
- Casinos
- Colleges
The Kenney administration will ease the following coronavirus restriction on Jan. 1, according to the source:
- Museums
- Libraries
- Gyms
- Outdoor sports
- High schools
- Offices
While outdoor dining at restaurants is currently permitted under the city’s restrictions, city officials also are considering extending the table limit from four persons per table to six, according the source.
A draft copy of the plan indicated they may be altered slightly when they are revealed on Tuesday.
The Kenney administration did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
This is a developing story. Check back to phillytrib.com for updates.
