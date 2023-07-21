featured Son of Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid killed in triple shooting Cherise Lynch and David Chang Jul 21, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP Photo/Matt Rourke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The son of Philadelphia rap artist and podcaster Gillie Da Kid was killed in a triple shooting Thursday night, NBC10 was among the first to report.The shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood at 8:24 p.m. in Philadelphia, police said.A 25-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to the hospital by police. He was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. Police identified him as Devin Spady from Wyncote, Pennsylvania.For more information, visit NBCPhiladelphia.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Olney Philadelphia Gun Violence × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCobbs Creek Foundation breaks ground on $100M historic golf courseVigil in Philadelphia neighborhood ends in drive-by shooting that wounds 5 peopleDemocratic state house member resigns putting majority at riskTa-Nehisi Coates attends school board meeting to back teacher told to stop using his book on racismThe weekend sees violence in multiple Philadelphia sectionsEffort to find 2 children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood may soon pivot to an underwater searchCarjackings end in homicide, crashes, gunshot woundsPa. Lt. Gov. Davis announces upcoming statewide gun violence plan in Germantown ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.