“Two dollar swipe! Two dollar swipe!”
Young men can be heard hawking $2 rides to prospective SEPTA passengers outside turnstiles at many stops along the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines.
The exchange is fast and easy. A rider can pay $2 for a trip rather than $2.50 for a one-way trip — and not have to touch a public fare kiosk during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, William Johnson, 33, was posted near the base of the Clothespin outside the entrance to the 15th Street station hawking $2 swipes.
“It’s a nice little come up,” said Johnson of West Philadelphia.
Johnson began selling SEPTA rides on the el and subway last month after he lost his security job — a casualty of the pandemic, he said. He spends upwards of five hours a day outside turnstiles selling swipes.
“I ain’t got no job right now,” he said. “So until somebody calls me to work, this is what I do to make some money real quick.”
Someone looking to sell swipes buys a weekly TransPass — $25.50 and good for 56 rides — or a monthly pass — $96 and good for 240 rides — on a SEPTA Key card.
When a station is busy, Johnson said he could earn $60 to $120 a day selling swipes. But the drop in ridership due to the pandemic was hurting his sales, he said.
Selling swipes is a violation of SEPTA’s fare policy and is a form of fare evasion, said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesman, in an email. SEPTA Police look to remove swipe hawkers.
Violators can face a $25 citation for each offense or worse — a one-year system-wide ban after four unpaid citations.
“A Key Card is intended for use only by the customer who purchases it,” Busch said.
Busch said the fare revenue was an important part of the agency’s operating budget, which funds everyday expenses to run the system.
“Fare evasion can lead to higher costs for fare-paying riders, which is why it is a priority for SEPTA Police to stop practices such as selling swipes,” Busch said.
The coronavirus pandemic has cut deeply into SEPTA’s ridership and dragged down revenues.
Ridership is down approximately 65% on subways, buses and trolleys and 85% on Regional Rail compared with last year. That equates to approximately 700,000 fewer passengers riding SEPTA on any given weekday compared with pre-pandemic levels.
The drop in ridership costs SEPTA approximately $1 million a day in lost revenue.
Near Suburban Station, a SEPTA ambassador, who asked not to be identified, said swipe sellers typically avoid the Regional Rail riders because of a different fare system and increased police enforcement.
“They got people on post so [swipe sellers] can’t get in here,” the ambassador said.
The SEPTA ambassador believed there has been an uptick in swipe sellers since the pandemic arrived in Philadelphia last March.
Several SEPTA Police officers were stationed inside the 69th Street Transportation Center; no one was loudly advertising swipe sales.
At the base of the Clothespin, Johnson had a view of City Hall from where he was perched. He said city officials weren’t doing enough to help people like him during the pandemic.
“If they was, they would put more jobs out there that are open and would be hiring,” Johnson said. “But they’re not doing that so they ain’t helping nobody.”
