Some Mummers flouted Philadelphia rules cancelling their annual New Year’s Day parade and nevertheless took to the streets Friday, many without face masks intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.
At least two Mummers groups totaling a couple hundred people marched through South Philadelphia Friday morning, dressed in their typical colorful garb, dancing and singing as they went along. Some held signs decrying Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who in July of last year cancelled the parade and some other major events to curb COVID-19 infections.
The cancellations were made in accordance with public health recommendations to limit large gatherings, which are known to transmit the deadly disease.
