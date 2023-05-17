All of the 10 district council members won their party’s nomination Tuesday, but, some of the At-Large races were still too close to call at Tribune press-time, according to figures from the city commissioner’s office.
For example, Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th district, first elected in 2011, won by holding onto a 200 vote lead over challenger Seth Anderson-Oberman, a labor organizer.
Six Councilmembers were nominated and unopposed, including: Curtis Jones, D-4th district; Mike Driscoll, D-6th district; Jamie Gauthier, D.-3rd district; Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd district; Mark Squilla, D-1st , along with Councilmember Brian O’Neil, R-10th.
In the 5th district, newcomer Jeffrey Young, Jr., a lawyer and former council staffer, who is running to replace retiring Council President Darrell Clarke, was nominated and unopposed.
Newly elected Councilmembers Anthony Phillips, D-9th, a protégé of Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker; and Quetcy Lozada, D-7th, a former council staffer fought off challengers to win their nominations.
“I am thrilled that it is over,” Phillips said. “There are some very pertinent issues that have to be tackled in the city of Philadelphia. I believe that Tuesday was a mandate for us to go out and do the work to get some things done for the neighborhoods. We have to make sure that we are accountable in addressing the people’s needs."
In the At-Large races, only three candidates have been declared winners in the democratic nominations: Councilmembers Isaiah Thomas-D, and Katherine Gilmore Richardson-D; and newcomer Rue Landau-D.
As for row offices, only the incumbent candidates for City Commissioner were nominated and were also unopposed: Commissioners Lisa Deeley and Omar Sabir, both Democrats, and Seth Bluestein, a Republican.
Democratic party-backed Christy Brady won the democratic nomination for City Controller, fighting off two opponents.
Incumbents Sheriff Rochelle Bilal won a close race, but Register of Wills Tracey Gordon lost to John Sabatina, a lawyer and ward leader, in a close race.
On the Republican side, Aaron Bashir, was nominated for controller; Linwood Holland was nominated for Register of Wills; and Mark Lavell won his party’s nomination for sheriff. All were unopposed.
Also on Tuesday, voters approved four questions, the most important of which was one that would create a new position of Chief Public Safety Director, who would be appointed by the mayor, with council approval, but would rank above the police commissioner.
According to the latest figures from the City Commissioner’s office, with 94 percent of the vote reported, 292,672 people cast ballots on Tuesday and another 70,000 people voted by mail. The turnout was 25.6%.
