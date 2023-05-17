Election 2022 Pennsylvania

Election workers process mail-in-ballots for the midterm elections in Philadelphia on Tuesday. —AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

Most of the 10 district council members won their party’s nomination Tuesday, but, some of the races were still too close to call at Tribune press-time, according to figures from the city commissioner’s office.

For example, Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th district, first elected in 2011, was clinging to a 200 vote lead over challenger Seth Anderson-Oberman, a labor organizer, at press-time.

