Wintry weather has returned as a storm is dumping snow on the Philadelphia region Thursday leading to slippery roads and sidewalks.
The snow, which was falling in many neighborhoods before daybreak, is expected to pick up during the morning as part of a daylong system of snow and sleet that lingers into Friday morning.
A First Alert for accumulating snow, sleet and dangerous driving conditions lasts until 9 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service also has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the area until Friday morning.
When Will the Snow Be Most Intense?
The storm started as snow across the majority of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys before or around daybreak Thursday, as expected.
Roads quickly became slick so don't drive if don't need to go anywhere. You could already shovel the snow in places like Montgomery County by 6 a.m. It was even snowing in Cape May along the Jersey Shore for a brief period before it changed to freezing rain later in the morning.
Snow quickly accumulated. By 8 a.m., there were inches of snow already reported in Burlington County, New Jersey, and Chester County, Pennsylvania.
You can expect more accumulating snow through the morning rush with temps in the 20s in many neighborhoods and more snow into late morning as the ground will be cold and anything that falls will stick to untreated surfaces.
This is a front-end loaded storm as snow is expected to continue -- heavy at times -- into the early afternoon from the I-95 Corridor through the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. Driving conditions will likely be hazardous at the peak of the storm.
The intensity is expected to become less as the snow changes to sleet later Thursday afternoon.
The key to this storm is when changeovers from snow to sleet to rain happen in each neighborhood.
This storm will bring in warmer ocean air above the ground, which will change snow to sleet, especially in Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs and points south and east. Some places could even see it go back and forth between snow and sleet.
The strongest bands of the storm are expected Thursday morning to early afternoon. The storm should then move out Friday morning, but not before more minor accumulation overnight.
How Much Snow Might Fall?
The total amount will be dependent on how far the wintry mix and rain come inland.
Here is a breakdown of how much snow is estimated to fall in neighborhoods around the region.
- Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and northern New Castle County - 4 to 7 inches
- The rest of South Jersey, except for the most southern neighborhoods, southern New Castle County and northern Kent County, Delaware - 2 to 4 inches
- Central Delaware and non shore points in southernmost New Jersey - 1 to 2 inches
- Southern Cape May County and Delaware beaches - rain/sleet mix
How Is the Storm Impacting the Philly Area, Coronavirus Vaccines?
A snow emergency is in effect for Philadelphia starting at 6 a.m. Thursday. Find more details, including snow emergency routes, here.
Philadelphia Archdiocesan high schools are all virtual on Thursday while the Philadelphia School District closed all buildings due to the snow. Virtual learning will still take place however.
Philadelphia office buildings are closed as well. The Philadelphia Parking Authority will also offer a flat 24-hour $5 parking rate from now until the snow emergency is lifted at the following locations:
· AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)
· AutoPark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow Streets)
· AutoPark at the Fashion District (10th & Filbert Streets)
· AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)
· Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)
· Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street - Going south on 15th Street, enter the garage on the west side just after 15th & Cherry St.)
All Philadelphia Free Library branches were closed for in-person services Thursday. Expect other closures and call ahead if you need to go anywhere on Thursday.
Slow down on roads as PennDOT has put a 45 mph speed restriction on I-76, I-95, I-295, I-476 and I-676 and U.S. Routes 30, 202, and 422.
Commercial vehicle restrictions are in place on some New Jersey highways.
Check SEPTA's website before you go. SEPTA has suspended service on it 105, 106, 127, 128, 129, 130, 133, 150, 35, 53, 92, 93, 94, 95, H and XH bus routes. The Route 204 is also suspended. There is no Norristown High Speed Line service to Hughes Park and Bryn Mawr.
In New Jersey, the Burlington County coronavirus vaccination mega site is closed Thursday due to the weather. Appointments for Thursday are being pushed to Friday.
If you have a coronavirus vaccine appointment scheduled for Thursday, call ahead to see if it will still be administered.
What About the Weekend?
Expect a mostly dry and chilly weekend throughout the Philadelphia region.
Highs will struggle to get out of the low to mid 30s both Saturday and Sunday. You should get sunshine each day, however, which could help a little bit with melting, but not much.
Expect refreezing overnight as temps drop into the teens in many neighborhoods.
For more on this visit NBC Philadelphia.
