The William Way LGBT Community Center at 1315 Spruce St., was transformed into a sneaker "store" March 23 where people could peruse and select their sneakers while masked and physically distanced.
On hand was Andre McDonnell, founder of It’s From the Sole, who provided the sneakers. Joining him was SELF, Inc., President and COO Mike Hinson; Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, Staff Inspector, Philadelphia Police Department; Sylvia Simms of Parent Power; SELF team members; William Way LGBT Community Center; people experiencing homelessness and other community members.
McDonnell gave away 300 pairs of new sneakers to men, women and children from infant sizes to 16 with 100 pairs of light-up sneakers just for children. He also distributed hundreds of pairs of socks to those who were lined up all the way around the corner from Center City community center.
“The recovery is painfully slower in Black communities. This free sneaker giveaway can help some families breathe a sigh of relief. We thank Andre for his philanthropy especially now,” said Hinson of SELF.
SELF, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) human services agency that provides emergency and permanent supportive housing and other vital services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in Philadelphia. During the height of the pandemic, SELF led advocacy efforts to ensure the safety of street and sheltered homeless individuals and families as well as emergency housing staff members. SELF is the largest provider of emergency housing for single adults in Philadelphia and is proud to partner with It’s From the Sole to provide free sneakers to the community.
It’s From the Sole is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on collecting, refurbishing and giving away shoes to the homeless in New York City and other metropolitan areas. To date, It’s From The Sole has distributed over 24,000 pairs of sneakers to the homeless and less fortunate individuals in New York City, Norristown, Washington, D.C.; San Antonio, Houston, Huntsville, Seattle, Barbados; Jamaica, Colombia, Guyana, Paris, London and more.
