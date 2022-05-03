For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of small business owners, such as Lambros Karazournias, owner of New Olympia House Restaurant on Castor Avenue.
This year National Small Business Week is May 1-7. On Monday, New Olympia House was the site of a gathering of small business owners, advocates and elected officials such as State Rep. Jared Solomon (D-202nd) and City Council majority leader Cherelle Parker (D-9th), who hosted the news conference, along with the Pennsylvania CDFI Network, a coalition of community development financial institutions.
Other attendees were city Commerce Director Anne K. Nadol; Varsovia Fernadez, executive director of the Pennsylvania CDFI Network, Shante Antrom, executive director of Oxford Circle CCDA; and Pamela Henshall, president of the Greater Northeast Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s kick-off highlighted small businesses and entrepreneurs along the Castor Avenue Commercial Corridor, including Anitria Odum, owner of 4 Every Occasion Cakes and Cupcakes; Loal Ouo, owner of Rightchoice Services, LLC; and Luisa Hurtado, owner of Magaly Spa, LLC.
Many of them, including New Olympia House Restaurant, were recipients of COVID-19 relief grants from the city or state.
“Together, members of the PA CDFI Network worked with the Pennsylvania legislature and the City of Philadelphia to ensure that funds would make it to your bank accounts, to pay bills, to pay staff, to keep food on our family tables,” said Ban Betancourt, president and CEO of the Community First Funds. “We succeeded; yet we have much work to do toward recovery. We, CDFIs, will continue to do our part to help small businesses in Philadelphia prepare for growth as we continue to recover, and I ask small business owners needing assistance to call on us.”
Karazournias, 40, the owner of Olympia New House, said business was very difficult during the the pandemic.
“The world was against us,” Karazournias said. “From the COVID restrictions, the mask mandates, the vaccine mandates, and customers being afraid to come out.”
In addition, restaurants were only allowed to do take-out or delivery and every-other seating, he said.
“It was very hard, being here for 35 years and serving different generations, but not being able to serve them,” Karazournias said.
Despite all the troubles, Karazournias said it feels “amazing to succeed.”
“With the help of the city and our loyal customers, we made it,” he said. “It’s not about my business. It’s about my employees. My employees have families. If we shut down people in the area locally they are out of a job.”
Karazournias said he was proud to host the event Monday at his restaurant.
“It was much appreciated. It shows that the city cares about the small businesses, minority-owned firms and the immigrant-owned stores and anyone that’s out there being an entrepreneur,” Karazournias said.
His parents emigrated from Greece and settled in the North Jersey-New York City area before moving to Philadelphia and purchasing the restaurant in 1987.
In many Philadelphia neighborhoods, the small mom-and-pop stores and restaurants together have served as economic engines for the communities, providing employment and sometimes credit to people who otherwise would not receive it, small business advocates say.
“Small businesses keep our communities going, keep people working, provide income to families, enhance our local economies and fuel America’s economy,” said Betancourt. “Small businesses help us live the American dream.”
During National Small Business Week, May 1-7, Isabel Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is visiting several cities nationwide to join local elected officials in celebrating the 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.