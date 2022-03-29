It was supposed to be a night when Philadelphia celebrated two native sons — two Black men — winning the Oscar on the same night and when another Black man, Will Packer produced Hollywood’s biggest awards show.
After all it was just a few years ago, when the Oscars were criticized for being virtually all white.
On Sunday, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of the Philadelphia-founded hip-hop band the Roots won the documentary feature Academy Award for his “Summer of Soul,” a concert film he called a celebration of “Black joy.”
And Will Smith won the best actor statue for “King Richard,” the biopic that tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.
But before Smith collected his award, a joke by Oscar announcer comedian Chris Rock about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s close cropped hair resulted in Will Smith walking on stage and slapping Rock in the face. As he went back to his seat in the audience next to his wife, he yelled several profanities to Rock during the ceremony that had to be bleeped out by U.S. censors.
The incident shocked many in the audience and millions watching around the world. Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes one’s hair to fall out and has no known cure.
“I wish it hadn’t happened,” said WDAS personality Patty Jackson. “It was a night to celebrate him (Smith). We really wanted to celebrate not only him but how Philly was represented. I don’t even remember what Questlove said (as he accepted his award). It was just crazy.”
Jackson said she remembers interviewing Smith in December, during his book tour for “Will”.
“There was such excitement about him and his book and the film ‘King Richard’. He was just on top of the world,” Jackson said. “I hope he is OK after this. There are some who want to vilify him. How we feel in Philly is different from how we feel in Hollywood.”
Jackson said not to make any excuses for Smith’s actions or condone violence, but, “I love him.”
Meanwhile, some observers also criticized Rock for the joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair, taking into consideration her condition, but also the fact that Black woman historically have suffered all kinds on indignities about their hair from being fired for certain styles, ridiculed and other microaggressions, such as unwanted touches of their hair by strangers.
Commentator and anti-violence activist Solomon Jones pointed out in an opinion piece that Rock made a documentary in 2009 called “Good Hair,” in which the comedian discusses many of these hair issues with women and how that has affected his daughter.
The Rev. William B. Moore, of Tenth Memorial Baptist Church in North Philadelphia, called it an unfortunate incident.
“We ought to use this as a moment of teaching,” Moore said. “We all get frustrated sometime and we all say inappropriate things sometimes, maybe not in front of millions of people around the world. But we all do it and have to recognize our weaknesses and our failures.”
Moore said he can understand both sides.
“It makes it difficult to say to our young people that this is not the way to resolve a conflict,” Moore said. “Sometimes it’s conflicting to tell young people not to resort to violence. A slap is not a gun, but it is an expression of our feelings. Just as we don’t use violence, we ought to not use gutter words to express our feelings.”
He was referring to the profanity Will Smith used after hitting Rock.
“I can’t put myself in Will Smith’s position,” Moore said. “There probably was a much better way to respond to it, than to walk on the stage and slap him. That really probably pushed it a little further than it should have been. A more appropriate way to do it would have been man to man after the show. Given the fact that it took some of the glow away from the award that he had worked decades to receive. The slap that was heard around the world is unfortunately what everyone is talking about.”
Hopefully, Moore said: “When the temperature cools down, they will have come to Jesus brother moment come together and move forward.”
According to Page Six, hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed that Will Smith and Rock’s feud ended after the Oscars. But other reports say that the duo have not yet met or talked about the incident.
Stephen A. Smith, ESPN sports commentator and former Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, tweeted a video: “props and congratulations to Will Smith for winning the Oscar because he deserved it. I love the brother and am proud of him, but boy that was a shameful act. A Black man, Will Packer did a phenomenal job producing the Oscars and you do this to stain yourself and the Oscars?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.