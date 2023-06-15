Gov. Josh Shapiro, Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia County Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, Council President Darrell Clarke and Temple University’s new interim president were among those who witnessed the unveiling of Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald Way, at Temple University.
The Temple police sergeant, who was shot and killed after chasing then struggling with a suspected carjacker Feb. 18, in the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue.
Fitzgerald was remembered Thursday state and local officials renamed the block where it happened in his honor. The name change was initiated by colleague, fellow officer Leroy Wimberly, who got more than 1000 neighbors in the Temple area to sign a petition.
“He lived a life of real public service,” Shapiro said, “ever serving, ever helping, ever encouraging to all who met him. Chris was the very best of us. He cared about his fellow officer. He cared about his neighbors. He cared about the residents of the Temple community. He loved this great city.”
Shapiro described Fitzgerald as “a strong, tough cop, with a tender heart… He believed in those who lived in their neighborhoods and he took the time to understand them. He put his all into making our city safer for everyone. And he led the way doing it the right way.” He also said called for an end to gun-violence, saying “it is time to take back the streets.”
Fitzgerald’s widow Marissa Fitzgerald has turned “unimaginable loss into purpose,” Shapiro said, and has kept his memory alive in her community and she has done that with her four children.”
Corp. Theresa Brooks received a citation from the Pennsylvania State Senate for her role in helping to apprehend two suspects connected to Fitzgerald’s homicide. Coincidentally, she worked with Fitzgerald’s father 13 years ago.
“When Chris Fitzgerald radioed that he was pursing carjacking suspects, Corp. Brooks sprang into action,” said State Senator Shariff Street. “She heard the fatal gunshots, and apprehended the two teens who had been with the suspect, giving the family some comfort that the suspect has been caught,” said Street, “and the Senate of Pennsylvania recognizes and congratulates her for her work.”Kenney complemented Brooks for “her quick action, which led to an arrest... and for her decisiveness and her courage.”
Kenney said that Fitzgerald “should still be with us today. Officer Fitzgerald didn’t just live a life of service when he was on the job — when he was in the community, he lived a life of service to others. He was a dedicated colleague, a mentor, a gun violence prevention advocate and a friend to so many.
“His death in the line of duty is a solemn reminder of the risk our men and women in uniform take every day when they go to work,” Kenney concluded.
Dr. Joel Fitzgerald Sr., spoke of the loss of his son. “No one wants to ever have to eulogize a child, put a child in the ground, and talk about him in the past tense,” he said. “But if it will bring about the kind of collaboration that this city needs – then let’s talk about it... Let’s serve the community, get behind gun violence efforts and bring this city back to the city we recognize,” he said. “The loss is something that we grapple with everyday… Nothing will take his place.”
His son’s death was “a cathartic event in the entire city of Philadelphia” forcing everyone to realize “that we have to be better,” said Fitzgerald Sr.
Marissa Fitzgerald, wife of the slain officer said, “It is extremely difficult to be on the street where my husband’s life was taken. But I want to thank every single one of you who were involved in making this happen. He knew the risks of the job, but he accepted them.”
The bright orange sign bearing her husband’s name means that “everyday you will see his name when you walk by and when you drive by,” she said. “He wanted change for this city that he was raised in, that he was born in. It warms my heart, my soul, my kids’ [hearts and souls.] To each and every single officer, I say, “Thank you.”
Epps praised the late Fitzgerald for the “drive and determination that led him to us. He led with joy and love in his family life,” she said. “And at work, he had an infectious energy, and was a light to those around him.”
