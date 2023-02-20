Friends of Christopher Fitzgerald remembered him as a fearless crime fighter who cared deeply about his community, loved being a police officer and spent many hours volunteering for causes like stopping the violence.
Ironically, the same violence he sought to stop struck him down.
“Officer Fitzgerald was a loving husband, father, friend, and public servant whose dedication to his family and community was unmatched,” said Rossman Shaffer, secretary of the Temple University Police Association. “Officer Fitzgerald loved being a police officer, and he will always be remembered for his fearlessness in fighting crime and his compassion for his community.”
Fitzgerald, a Temple police officer, 31, was shot and killed Saturday evening near 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue, while pursuing a man suspected of robbery. On Sunday morning, Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year-old Bucks County man was arrested at his family’s home and charged with the murder of Fitzgerald. It was the first time a Temple police officer was ever killed in the line of duty.
During his career, Fitzgerald “arrested several violent criminals who consistently victimized our communities,” Shaffer said.
In fact, law enforcement is the Fitzgerald family business. His mother and father, Joel and Pauline Fitzgerald are former Philadelphia police officers.
“Even in his free time, Chris always prioritized family and community,” Shaffer said. “Chris was active in the community by volunteering his time working on community policing initiatives and anti-violence advocacy. Chris leaves behind a wife and four children in addition to countless friends and family members.”
Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said Fitzgerald, who was a deputy in her office for almost four years, had a pleasant personality and was easy to get along with.
“I moved him from the Criminal Justice Center to our training unit, because I wanted him to be that example,” Bilal said. “I wanted that excitement and pleasantry to spill over to the new recruits coming on. It’s not only a loss for law enforcement it’s a loss to the community and humanity. He will be missed.”
Whenever Bilal sent out an email seeking volunteers for food giveaways, she said Fitzgerald was always the first to sign up. Fitzgerald worked in the sheriff’s office from May 2019 to October 2021.
Kenneth Scott, president of Beech Interplex Inc., a nonprofit group that seeks to improve the Cecil B. Moore Avenue community, said he met Fitzgerald through his volunteering work in the community and that the officer was a genuinely good guy who cared about the community.
For example, Fitzgerald was active in Black Men Run and Swagger House Run Club, Scott said.
The two groups are mostly Black and Latino men who jog through neighborhoods that are most affected by gun violence, to urge young people to put down the guns and instead take up running.
Mayor Jim Kenney and Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered city and state flags to fly at half mast, respectively.
“I am deeply saddened by the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald and outraged by this and every of senseless act of violence in our city,” Kenney said. “Our prayers are with Officer Fitzgerald’s family, loved ones and colleagues. We are grateful for his service and heartbroken by this loss. Reducing gun violence remains my administration’s top priority and, we will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to combat the scourge of violence that is plaguing communities across the country.”
The city joins Temple University in mourning, Kenney said.
A fundraiser in honor of Fitzgerald will be held 4 p.m., Thursday in the 7C Lounge of the FOP Lodge 5 building at 111630 Caroline Road. All proceeds will support the Fitzgerald family.
A viewing will be held between 5:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday at John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road. There will be a second viewing from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, on Race Street, with the funeral immediately afterwards.
Interment will be at the Forest Hills Cemetery on Byberry Road.
The Temple University Police Association has set up a GoFundMe account for Fitzgerald’s family.
“Former Deputy Sheriff Christopher Fitzgerald was a dedicated member of our law enforcement family at the Sheriff’s Office,” Bilal said. “This senseless death is a loss for all Philadelphians. Our condolences go out to his entire family, including his father, wife as well as his four children.”
