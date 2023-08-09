76 place

Sixers unveil proposed housing linked to 76 Place — Submitted

A new housing tower would rise above East Market Street as part of the proposed new 76ers Arena, according to details released Wednesday. The $250 million private real estate investment would bring 395 apartments to the new project.

The details and renderings come a couple weeks after the Sixers announced the 76 Place, the new arena planned to open in 2031 on the current site of the Fashion District, would create over $1 billion in tax revenue for the city and school district over the 30-year term of the proposed lease. The Sixers are looking to have a stand-alone downtown arena like many other NBA teams enjoy.

