A new housing tower would rise above East Market Street as part of the proposed new 76ers Arena, according to details released Wednesday. The $250 million private real estate investment would bring 395 apartments to the new project.
The details and renderings come a couple weeks after the Sixers announced the 76 Place, the new arena planned to open in 2031 on the current site of the Fashion District, would create over $1 billion in tax revenue for the city and school district over the 30-year term of the proposed lease. The Sixers are looking to have a stand-alone downtown arena like many other NBA teams enjoy.
In the new details, the Sixers pledged that 20 percent of the new units in the residential building will be affordable housing. The team acknowledged that the topic was a focal point in talks with community stakeholders.
“Our goal is to deliver a new privately funded arena that makes a positive and lasting impact on our city by promoting inclusive community development that will generate more than 10,000 local jobs, more than $1B in new tax revenues for the city, state and School District of Philadelphia, and be a catalyst for the revitalization of East Market Street," said David Adelman, chairman of 76 DevCo."We are excited to share the latest conceptual renderings of the project, inspired by community feedback and studying the best aspects from 28 of 30 NBA teams with existing downtown arenas.”
A Pew Charitable Trusts study from 2020 showed Center City had the highest median rent in 2018 among all the regions of the city at $1,563. The study concluded, "there simply isn’t enough affordable housing for the large number of residents at the low end of the income scale."
Renderings provided show glass facades greeting fans entering from Market Street. The team will build the event level one floor above the street level, allowing for a public promenade that lets pedestrians walk between Cuthbert and Market Streets, along with a new walkway above 10th Street. Included will be a new, more direct entrance to Jefferson Station for SEPTA Regional Rail Service from Market and Filbert Streets. The plans allow for year-round public retail on this street level promenade.
Additional details discuss the "core principles of sustainability at all levels", including a green roof and solar panels on the building, following the example of Lincoln Financial Field. Digital signage will feature more prominently on the Market Street side than the Cuthbert Street side in consideration of residents.
Opponents to the arena responded by bringing up the Sixers' failure to deliver on promised jobs in Camden, the track record of principal owners, and the lack of direct communication from 76DevCorp. They also cited the Barclays Center project in Brooklyn did not create planned "urban room" community space, leading to calls for a $10 million fine last year.
“These very same developers who own 76DevCorp have made fortunes by gentrifying neighborhoods and making housing less affordable, throughout the city and around the world," said Reverend Michael Caine, pastor of Old First Reformed UCC in Old City and co-chair of POWER Interfaith’s Board of Directors. "We can’t trust statements they make as part of a public relations gambit. These promises are not legally binding and we have no reason, based on their track records, to take them seriously.”
“We found out about these latest claims in the news, like everyone else," said Neeta Patel, interim executive director of Asian Americans United. "As was the case when this proposal was first announced, our community is the last to know what 76DecCorp is pushing."
The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation has developed 466 housing units since 1966, including 306 affordable housing units "for low to moderate income families", according to their website.
In a statement, Councilmember Mark Squilla said, "This is a new proposal that the Sixers are presenting to stakeholders, and I need to be briefed on the details of their plan. I believe this new design may be is intended to address some of concerns the development team has heard in stakeholder meetings and I need to better understand how the plan revisions will impact the studies that are in process.”
Representing the first Councilmanic District, Squilla has committed to helping community stakeholders through this process and has previously claimed he will only introduce the necessary legislation to City Council if he feels the Sixers have made a satisfactory deal with their future neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.