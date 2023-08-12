76 place

Five meetings will take place over Zoom this month for public engagement in regards to the proposed 76 Place at Market East. — Submitted

The proposed arena on East Market Street has been met with significant criticism from many sides. Chinatown residents don’t want the new project in their neighborhood. Activists have called out the track records of the principals involved. Even the spokesperson for the city’s Democratic party questioned the logistics of thousands of 76ers fans taking regional rail service to games on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Starting next week, the Sixers will give folks a chance to learn more about the 76 Place project and give their feedback to the developers. Five meetings will take place over Zoom this month for public engagement.

