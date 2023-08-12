The proposed arena on East Market Street has been met with significant criticism from many sides. Chinatown residents don’t want the new project in their neighborhood. Activists have called out the track records of the principals involved. Even the spokesperson for the city’s Democratic party questioned the logistics of thousands of 76ers fans taking regional rail service to games on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Starting next week, the Sixers will give folks a chance to learn more about the 76 Place project and give their feedback to the developers. Five meetings will take place over Zoom this month for public engagement.
After the schedule announcement Thursday afternoon, David Gould, Sixers chief diversity and impact office, discussed what the franchise looks to do with the new series of public meetings.
“Something that we’ve heard a lot over the past year is that people want more details to make their own assessment of the project, which we think is totally fair,” Gould said in an interview Friday. “We didn’t want to go public with a bunch of details that we didn’t have more confidence in, that we hadn’t vetted with key stakeholders through a lot of the engagement we had done over the last year. Now that we have more details, I think we’re ready to go into the next phase of engagement.”
These are the first major public meetings the Sixers have offered this year. The team has focused on neighborhood stakeholders around East Market, visiting Washington Square West in June and Chinatown in July.
Public transparency has been a major critique by arena opponents. The Sixers have not met with Chinatown residents since a meeting in December got contentious. Neighborhood advocates do not want to see their community gobbled up by a downtown arena like in Washington, D.C.
“Philadelphia has shown overwhelming opposition to 76 Place and the developers have systematically ignored it all,” said Nina Patel, interim executive director for Asian Americans United, one of the civic groups fighting against the proposal.
“Adelman, Harris and Blitzer are interested in building their arena, not in good faith dialogue with the community,” Patel continued. “That’s why they’ve spent a year sneaking around and deceiving the public, and why the community found out about these meetings from reporters, not the 76 Place team. It’s a pattern of untrustworthy actions.”
Opponents point to the thousands who signed petitions and marched against the arena earlier this year. The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation polled residents, business-owners, and visitors, and over 90% of each group expressed opposition.
There have not been updates to these polls since the team announced their estimates of $1 billion in revenue for the city and school district over the arena’s 30-year lease, or since the developers announced that a 395-unit residential building will be built as part of the project on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Councilmember Mark Squilla said he will not be involved with the meetings but will try to attend as his schedule allows. The councilmember who has pledged to hear out all concerns and only forward the legislation needed to launch the project was not invited to the previous neighborhood stakeholder meetings.
“When we are developing a project like this, we want to think about who are the businesses, individuals, and communities who are going to benefit from a project like this,” Gould acknowledged, “because communities of color across Philadelphia historically have not been put in positions to benefit from large-scale development in the city.”
Those interested in attending the meetings must register beforehand at 76Place.com. Gould said the team would archive the meetings, and all questions that were not answered during the sessions would be addressed and posted on the site.
Here is the schedule for the Zoom meetings:
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m. (Mandarin-language meeting)
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m. (Cantonese-language meeting)
