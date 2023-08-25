As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to pitch their plans for a new arena along Market Street, residents have expressed concerns with the team's approach. The first non-English Zoom meeting Tuesday between developers and the public has received criticism for language and technical issues.
The Sixers announced earlier this month a set of Zoom meetings to discuss the 76 Place project, scheduled to open in 2031, with two of the five events offered in languages other than English for residents of Chinatown, which will be next door to the new arena. Tuesday's was offered in Mandarin.
Following the meeting, community members from Chinatown complained the team didn't allow for engagement or provide competent translation. Local business owner Wang Yu Ming called the presentation "very disappointing."
"The developers had over a year and they still don’t even know how to translate for the community," he said. "We Chinese leaders came to engage in the process and we had to do it all together in a room because many people don’t know how to use the Zoom options.
"The interpretation was garbled and didn’t make sense, and we left early because we couldn’t understand anything the developers were saying. We had a lot of questions but couldn’t participate. It was very bad.”
A previous in-person meeting saw shouting matches between factions, which led to the Sixers creating a presentation for the Zoom meetings that some have called an "infomercial." The team has offered to put information on their site, in multiple languages, including answers to questions posed during the five sessions.
Residents of Chinatown have been front and center in their disapproval of the arena project, citing concerns of the impact on their community. Thousands have written letters or participated in marches against the arena. While the team has provided more details — including adding a high-rise residential tower that would bring over 200 units to the area, some of which would be designated for affordable housing — few have wavered in opposition.
The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation's Executive Director John Chin has come out against the project that he believes will threaten the neighborhood that has faced other invasive projects before, including the construction of Interstate 676 along Vine Street. He cites Chinatown's inclusion in the National Trust of Historic Places list of 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in 2023.
"PCDC’s main goal is to ensure Chinatown is an authentic cultural hub where people live, work, and play," Chin said in a statement. "Immigrant families who own businesses or work in Chinatown are dependent on a thriving business corridor. The arena jeopardizes the neighborhood in many ways, chief among them are parking and traffic issues. 76 DevCorp has yet to showcase comprehensive benefits for the Chinatown community in their outreach strategies."
Earlier in the week, the Design Advocacy Group released a statement heavily criticizing 76 Place. The volunteer organization that advocates for design quality and equity in architecture and urban planning claimed the arena would not solve the problems of the moribund Market East corridor, even with the proposed shops at street level and residential tower.
"It will be a gigantic blank box on top of another indoor shopping mall, like the one we have," the Steering Committee's statement reads in part. "Except for the forty-some times a year that the Sixers' play, the arena will not fill the surrounding streets with activity, and on those few busy nights, Sixers' fans, who are not known to be devotees of public transportation, will clog the area in search of parking places. Moreover, rather than integrate itself into the fabric of the city, the project will abolish Filbert Street, bury SEPTA’s Jefferson regional rail station, and wall off Chinatown."
JJ Rivers is a studio designer at Gensler, a firm involved with the arena design. He hopes that the renderings released earlier this month will further dialogue around 76 Place, saying, "the best projects are the one with a lot of people at the table."
However, Rivers did take exception to "inaccuracies in the statement," notably regarding the plans to integrate Jefferson Station, which sits underneath Market Street and can be difficult to access from the street level.
"One of the benefits of this is not only to create a lot of activity at the street and above, but also to revitalize the entire area with a very diverse array of mixed-use programming, while really creating a new front door to Jefferson Station," he said.
SEPTA compiled statistics for ridership leaving Sixers home games. Nine dates between October 2022 and January 2023 saw an average of 1,615 people enter the turnstiles at NRG Station in four-hour spans around the time of contests ending. Peak hours saw over 1,000 fans swipe in for northbound service eight of those dates.
Numbers increased to 2,107 leaving the Celtics regular season game on April 4, and 3,465 fans taking the subway back on May 7 following Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Attendance for the Sixers' dramatic overtime win was announced as 21,264.
"The proposed site for the new arena would be accessible from multiple SEPTA rail lines, including Broad Street, Market-Frankford, Regional Rail lines, and trolleys," a spokesperson for SEPTA said. "SEPTA would have the capacity available on its existing services to accommodate additional ridership for games and other events."
The Wells Fargo Center sees 4,600 cars park for Sixers games, although the team anticipates that number will drop to 3,100 at 76 Place.
The Sixers will host a Zoom meeting in Cantonese on Tuesday, with the final scheduled meeting Thursday in English.
