A man was killed while his 6-year-old son and a second man were hurt after a gunman opened fire at their car in West Philadelphia Wednesday night. The shooting was the latest in which a child was shot in Philadelphia.
The boy, his 28-year-old father and a 29-year-old man were sitting inside a car on the 5300 block of Baltimore Avenue around 7:15 p.m. when a gunman in another vehicle opened fire, Philadelphia police said.
The boy was shot once in the stomach and once in the lower back, his father, later identified as Joshua Butts, was shot twice in the chest and the 29-year-old man was shot once in the chest.
