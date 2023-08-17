Bilal Qayyum, director of the Father’s Day Rally Committee anti-guns and anti-violence organization, knows first-hand the power of peace and prevention groups.
A young man who joined the group “was going to shoot someone, but in our group sessions we convinced him that he shouldn’t do that,” Qayyum said. “He went to a family event, and his nephew was there, and the young man that he was going to shoot was there, but he convinced his nephew not to shoot that young man” because of the group's discussions.
And Anton Moore of Unity in the Community knows about the power of hope, faith and a dream.
“When I was young, I went to New York as a kid" with a community group "and dreamed of working for BET (Black Entertainment Television). Later, I actually worked there for seven years,” Moore said. Today, he runs a violence-prevention program that teaches teenage boys carpentry skills and sponsors 500 kids on a trip to Dorney Park amusement park. Unity in the Community also takes 10 kids on a 10-city-tour. “If we expose them to different things, they will have great success,” Moore said.
This week the students left Philadelphia for a 10-city/seven-day tour to Baltimore; Pittsburgh; Cleveland; Indianapolis; Detroit; Chicago; Milwaukee; St. Louis; Memphis, Tennessee; and Louisville, Kentucky. The students will return to Philly on Aug. 24.
The two organizations are examples of why the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office took money seized from drug busts and sold drug dealers’ automobiles and assets and turned the funds into gun-violence-prevention grants.
The grants were awarded to six community violence-prevention groups in the city during a press conference this week at the District Attorney's Office.
It’s called civil forfeiture for lawbreakers, District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “They used to take grandma’s house if someone smoked a pot cigarette” under her roof, he said. That law has since been changed, but the Drug Enforcement Administration can still seize drug profits. “It is an excellent investment in prevention,” Krasner said.
Forget-Me-Knot, an organization that works with the Department of Human Services to provide shelter and other services to young people, received $40,000; the Father’s Day Rally Committee, which has been in operation for 34 years and is known for its gun buyback program, was awarded $25,000; the Michael Boone Foundation and Junior Barber Academy received $15,000; and the “Shoot Basketballs Not People” organization was awarded $15,000.
Krasner described the micro-grant winners as “incredibly important organizations in the community that do the good work of anti-gun violence and fighting crime. They do the good work of prevention — of guiding young people, in particular, towards what we hope, and what we believe, will be wonderful lives.”
“Some of the young mentees — if they put their mind to something positive, they can do it,” Krasner said. “Some of the groups were started out of someone’s back pocket. When you have the energy and the dream, someone should have the money, sometime.”
Moore said Unity in the Community’s carpentry academy worked with Philadelphia teens to build a whole playground. “We teach them, we spend time with them, and we give them a stipend,” he said. One of his students said, “I can put a whole house together for you — I just need a team.”
“Every dollar helps with the work we are doing,” Qayyum said. Non-violence groups like those gathered Tuesday “are the reason the numbers are dropping in the City of Philadelphia — they are why the homicides and shooting numbers are dropping," he said. "I have witnessed this over the years — anytime there is movement from the ground up, we see the numbers moving down."
The Father’s Day Rally Committee collected over 1,200 guns in the city over the last year through its gun buyback program, Qayyum said. "We have a program called Forum for fathers who have lost children to violence. It's not that women aren’t important, but no one really talks to fathers. One father lost three sons, another lost two sons. They are in pain. We as Black and Latino men have reached out and we have formed this initiative. We also have an initiative called Project Lifeline where we do a weekly session for men," he said.
And while there are groups that work with men in adult prison, Qayyum said, the Father’s Day Rally Committee “has engaged with 1,300 to 1,400 males in our juvenile justice center,” some of whom are fathers.
The Michael Boone Foundation runs the Junior Barber Academy, where "it’s guns down, clippers up,” Boone said. “We teach an amazing craft that saved my life — which is barbering. We work with young people from the Juvenile Justice Center and from high schools and middle schools up and down Philadelphia.”
“It’s amazing,” said student Michael Keys. “Before I got into it, I was in a situation that I couldn’t get out of. Once I got into the program, it taught me about life and about me. I said I wanted to be a barber. Mr. Boone told me that you can always reach your dreams. I felt like after this, my dream is going to come true and I am going to become a barber like I have always wanted to be.”
Gary Mills, founder and executive director of Shoot Basketballs Not People, said, “My mission is to use basketballs to change and save lives. The reason I started this organization is because of my grandfather who was the founder of Concerned Black Men. Watching him do chess tournaments and historically Black college and universities (HBCU) tours — I wanted to pick up where he left off. He passed away in 2003."
Since starting the basketball program on his own, “I have been able to impact over 1,200 kids between here and Akron, Ohio,” Mills said. His organization just released a documentary called “Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia,” starring student David King and directed by Kyra Knox, with Wynter Bess and Kalil Camera. The film, released in June, focuses on the effects of gun violence on young men, women and mothers in Philadelphia.
Mecca Robinson, executive director of Forget Me Knot children and youth services, said their group has five locations. They offer traditional housing and an array of services from mental health counseling to violence-prevention and job-readiness training.
Alexis Pope of Forget Me Knot said that when she first came to the program, “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. It was to the point that I didn’t want to step into a school building.” Since then, she has received training in construction. “I am trying to start my career, and Forget Me Knot is helping me to progress and mature so that I can do the things I want to do in life,” she said.
“Organizations like these have a much bigger impact than a lot of people give them credit for,” Krasner said. “The Father’s Day Rally Committee, for example, has had an important impact for decades,” he said. Other programs that received grant money included AFRICOM, a coalition of African and Caribbean community groups headquartered at 63rd Street and Paschall Avenue. The Soul Food CDC, 2341 Wharton St., was also a micro-grant recipient.
The number of homicides in Philadelphia has decreased this year by 23% to 266, down from 344 in the same period in 2022, Krasner said. From Aug. 4 to 10, there were four homicides and 22 non-fatal shootings, compared with 10.5 homicides during the pandemic, Krasner said.
Data is “one of many ways we are able to confirm the full effect of prevention as the pandemic wanes; obviously there are a lot of other people in the community, in government in law enforcement who are working hard to get us there,” Krasner said.
"A decrease of 23% may be the largest year of homicide decrease in the history of the United States,” Krasner said. “Philly is moving twice as quickly as other cities, and in the right direction. That is meaningless to the family that just lost someone last night to a homicide, but it is better than if the numbers are going in the opposite direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.