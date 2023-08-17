Bilal Qayyum, director of the Father’s Day Rally Committee anti-guns and anti-violence organization, knows first-hand the power of peace and prevention groups.

A young man who joined the group “was going to shoot someone, but in our group sessions we convinced him that he shouldn’t do that,” Qayyum said. “He went to a family event, and his nephew was there, and the young man that he was going to shoot was there, but he convinced his nephew not to shoot that young man” because of the group's discussions.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

