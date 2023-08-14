Lives lost to gun violence in Philadelphia this weekend include Robert Williams, 54, of the 900 block of East Locust Street; Raymond Scott, 27, of the 4200 block of Malta Street; Nyreese Moore, 22, of the 2100 block of North 8th Street; Nasir Folk, 24, of the 200 block of West Nedro Street; Isaiah Williams, 22, of the 5900 block of Colgate Street; and Benjamin Mitchell, 22, of the 1900 block of North Newkirk Street.
Three more unidentified shooting victims were injured and are recovering in area hospitals.
A triple homicide, Friday, at the 8th and Diamond Playground, near Kensington, claimed the lives of Moore, Folk and Williams, according to Philadelphia Police. Moore was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:03 a.m. Folk was also shot in the head and Williams was shot in the head and leg. A fourth shooting victim was shot in the abdomen and is recovering at Temple University Hospital. The incident is active and ongoing with the Police Homicide Detective Division, according to Officer Miguel Torres of Police Public Affairs.
Mitchell died when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of East Ontario Street, Friday at about 4 p.m. A second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the hand, in the Port Richmond neighborhood. He was placed in stable condition in Temple University Hospital. Police have arrested a suspect and have recovered a weapon. The incident is still under investigation with the Homicide Detective Division.
Scott died when he was shot in the chest, while on the 5100 block of Belfield Avenue in Germantown, Saturday, just before 2 p.m. He died at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 2:05 p.m. No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.
A shooting Sunday killed Williams when he was shot in the chest and back and was found lying on the highway near the 5100 block of Funston Street. He died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 9:26 p.m. Police are searching for a person in connection with the highway shooting.
On Monday morning, at 4:32 a.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in the in the right leg and left knee, and was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. The incident, on the 1700 block of N. 23rd Street in Strawberry Mansion, is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group, according to police.
Despite the recent shootings, violent crime overall is declining in Philadelphia, according to recent data from the Philadelphia Police Department. Homicides fell by 28%, robberies are down 10%, and rapes are down 9% compared to August 2022. Shootings in general are down 23%, according to police department statistics.
Notably, though, property crime, car thefts and retail theft have spiked considerably, according to police. Property crime is up 24%, car thefts up 105%, and retail thefts are up 34%.
