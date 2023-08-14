Lives lost to gun violence in Philadelphia this weekend include Robert Williams, 54, of the 900 block of East Locust Street; Raymond Scott, 27, of the 4200 block of Malta Street; Nyreese Moore, 22, of the 2100 block of North 8th Street; Nasir Folk, 24, of the 200 block of West Nedro Street; Isaiah Williams, 22, of the 5900 block of Colgate Street; and Benjamin Mitchell, 22, of the 1900 block of North Newkirk Street.

Three more unidentified shooting victims were injured and are recovering in area hospitals.

