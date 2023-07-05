Voffee Jabateh, Director of African Cultural Alliance of North America Kingsessing left with Josephine Wamah, twin sister center and Jasmine Wamah sister of Joseph Wamah, Jr. who was slain in mass shooting speak, Wednesday at the Salt and Light Church, 5736 Chester Avenue where elected officials and community partners to came together to inform citizen of help that is available to address their trauma . - PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Alleged mass shooter Kimbrady Carriker of Southwest Philadelphia arrested for murder, attempted murder, simple assault and gun charges in connection with the shooting of 10 people on Monday.-- Philadelphia Police photos.
Voffee Jabatec, Director of AFCANA, left, with Josephine Wamah, center, and Jasmine Wamah sister of Joseph Wamah, Jr., who was killed in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia at Salt and Light Church, 5736 Chester Avenue, where elected officials and community partners to came together to inform citizen of help that is available to address their trauma . — PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Sherry Stone
TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
Kimbrady Carriker, posted several disturbing comments on Twitter and walked about his neighborhood in a bullet-proof vest, carrying a gun. --Twitter photo.
Tyree Turner, 13, a student at Mitchell Elementary School, misses his friend from the neighborhood, Daujan Brown. When asked if he was nearby during the mass shooting in Kingsessing, he said, “Yes, my friend was killed.”
Sisters Josephine and Jasmine Wamah mourned the loss of their brother, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. “I still can’t believe he is gone and I don’t understand how or why it happened,” said Josephine, who was Joseph’s fraternal twin. “He was a kind soul … he had a great sense of humor. It is hard to wake up from this. I really love him and I am going to miss him.”
"And he took care of family,” said Jasmine.
“Why did you do this to us? Why did you take him from us?" asked Josephine. She described her twin as a “terrible cook” and an artist who was “way past van Gogh." The Chestnut Hill College graduate “could draw everyone in this room — every detail of every face with just pen and paper.”
Brown, Wamah and three other people from the vicinity of the 5600 block of Chester Avenue in Philadelphia died and four others were injured in a mass shooting Monday in the Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood.
Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was arraigned Wednesday on charges involving 10 victims, including risking the life of a 10-year-old passenger in the back of a jeep that was caught in the middle of the gunfire, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The charges against Carriker include murder and attempted murder, aggravated and simple assault, weapons charges and recklessly endangerment.
Carriker, from the 5600 block of Belmar Terrance, is being held without bail on the five murder charges and on a total of $7.5 million bail, or $1.5 million each, for the attempted murder charges.
Police were called to the 1600 block of South 56th Street for reports of a person with a gun and a shooting at 8:28 p.m. Monday. Six shooting victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where four of them were pronounced dead, according to Philadelphia police spokesperson Eric McLaurin. Two other victims were listed in stable condition.
In addition to Brown and Wamah, the victims who died were Lashyd Merritt, 20, of the 5500 block of Greenway Avenue; Dymir Stanton, 29, of the 1700 block of South Frazier Street; and Ralph Moralis, 59, of the 1700 block of South 56th Street.
The injured included a 2-year-old boy who was shot four times in the legs and a 13-year-old boy who was shot twice in the legs. Another 2-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman were injured by shattered glass during the shooting.
The suspect sometimes dressed as a woman in photos posted on Twitter and was described by people who lived with him as increasingly agitated in the last few days before the shooting.
“Obviously, this person was exhibiting abnormal behavior for quite a while and was wearing a (bulletproof) vest and carrying guns,” said Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore. “If you see (someone) in the family or in the neighborhood” behaving strangely, “reach out and call 911.”
“Had they called and said, 'Hey, this person is acting in a abhorrent way,” there might have been a different outcome," said state Sen. Sharif Street. He said his wife burst into tears when their nephew was gunned down during the Fourth of July weekend in 2020. He said a lot of good things have been done with crime-prevention resources, but not enough. “There’s too much shooting, too much violence — there is much more to be done.”
Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said Carriker had left “disturbing messages on different social media pages.”
Bilal asked the public to give them a call if they notice threatening messages on Facebook or Twitter. “If there is a post that suggests harmful activity, speak up and call authorities immediately. We need your help,” she said.
Philadelphia police also found a will dated June 23, a .38-caliber handgun, ammunition matching that at the scene, and a ghost-gun that could not be traced, at Carriker’s apartment. The suspect allegedly used an AR-15.
A man who fired at the suspect during the shooting had a license to carry a weapon and will not face charges, police said. "An individual who lost his brother — when he saw that his brother had been shot, he fired seven shots in the direction of the defendant," but none of them hit him.
Henry Bethean, 90, who lives at 56th and Chester Avenue, said he was fortunate that he went into his house to take his medicine after hearing what sounded like firecrackers. “The violence is senseless and a disgrace,” he said. “But God sits high and looks low.”
“We’ve got the technology to get a man to the moon — there must be somebody smart enough to talk about where people are getting guns,” said Janis Trapp of the Church of Salt and Light at 57th and Chester Avenue, where a prayer vigil for the families and friends of victims was held Wednesday night.
Street said he wants tougher laws for straw gun purchases and another look at red flag laws. Money set aside for crime prevention is millions below last year, he said, and too many guns are brought in from out of state.
"Faith without works is dead," Street said. "To do nothing about a problem means ... your faith is dead. We need more than empty promises and faith prayers."
District Attorney Larry Krasner said, “As the process of legal accountability begins for this defendant, we in law enforcement and government cannot ignore the glaringly obvious ways this tragic loss of life and deep community trauma could have been prevented. Instead of just asking ourselves, ‘What if?’ we ought to be pounding down the doors of state legislatures and Congress to demand universal background checks, federal regulation and control over the manufacture and distribution of firearms, extreme risk protection orders, and fully funded behavioral health care.”
Krasner continued: “Lawmakers and policymakers in government at every level must stop depleting behavioral health systems in order to fill prisons, stop defunding violence prevention, which includes public education, and start making real investments in community safety.”
