Tyree Turner, 13, a student at Mitchell Elementary School, misses his friend from the neighborhood, Daujan Brown. When asked if he was nearby during the mass shooting in Kingsessing, he said, “Yes, my friend was killed.”

Sisters Josephine and Jasmine Wamah mourned the loss of their brother, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. “I still can’t believe he is gone and I don’t understand how or why it happened,” said Josephine, who was Joseph’s fraternal twin. “He was a kind soul … he had a great sense of humor. It is hard to wake up from this. I really love him and I am going to miss him.”

