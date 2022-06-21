The Class of 2022 excelled in the classroom, served their community, won awards and made memories that will last a lifetime.
After years of hard work, late nights and a lot of determination in the face of a global pandemic, these four seniors have shown exceptional leadership, courage, dedication and endurance during their time in the School District of Philadelphia.
These graduates come from all walks of life — different high schools, programs and extracurriculars — but together they’re poised to become the next generation of leaders who will make a difference in their communities.
Tatiana Williams-Taylor
Tatiana Williams-Taylor is passionate about giving back to the community and assisting others. She is the president of the National Honor Society at Constitution High School and has been a part of New Options More Opportunities, a youth development nonprofit, for the last several years.
She was involved in various projects and programs concerning the study of the brain and nervous system at Ivy League colleges like Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania during her high school years.
Williams-Taylor is one of 150 students nationwide to be awarded the $20,000 National Coca-Cola Scholarship and the only student in the School District of Philadelphia to receive the award in a decade.
“It’s truly an honor to be named a Coca-Cola scholar,” Williams-Taylor said. “It’s a very competitive scholarship where only 150 students are selected nationwide out of over 65,000 applicants. I’m looking forward to connecting with their alumni in the future.”
She plans to attend Duke University on a full scholarship and study neuroscience.
Souleymane Diarra
A student-athlete, Souleymane Diarra has maintained above a 3.5 GPA while being a part of his school’s wrestling program at Overbrook High School.
“I never wrestled before until I got to high school,” Diarra said. “One of the coaches at my school told me about the sport on my first day of school when I was a freshman. I went to try-outs and I’ve been wrestling ever since.”
This year, Diarra won the gold medal in the 172-pound weight class at the District XII Wrestling Tournament, leading to his competition in the PIAA Regional Wrestling Championships.
He was also selected by Public League coaches for the Most Outstanding Wrestler honor and the Larry Imgrund Award — an honor bestowed on one wrestler who exemplifies dedication and leadership.
After graduating from Overbrook, Diarra has plans to attend college and continue wrestling.
Skyy Brooks
Skyy Brooks has been singing since the age of 3. As a student at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, Brooks was a vocal major and participated in her school’s concert choir.
“I want my voice to spark change in not only the music I make, but also my community,” Brooks said. “I’m very passionate about uplifting the Black community and using my platform to make a difference.”
Brooks plans to attend Harvard University and the Berklee College of Music, with all five years of school paid in full. She is one of 20 students in the world to receive dual admission.
She plans to work toward a Bachelor's of Arts in African American studies at Harvard University and a master's degree in vocal performance at Berklee College of Music. She hopes to study abroad in Spain while studying at the Berklee College of Music.
Darus Travis
As a student of Benjamin Franklin High School, Darus Travis participated in the precision and machining career and technical education (CTE) program.
He is among a group of students involved in the school district’s in the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline where select CTE students will learn the skills and ability to secure high demand and well-paying jobs in critical and re-emerging trades directly out of high school.
Once Travis graduates, he plans go into the Army National Guard and work at the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center.
“I’ll be working at the Navy Foundry and Propeller Center a week or two after I graduate before I leave to do my time service, which will be for a few months,” Travis said. “Once I come back, I’ll be returning to the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.