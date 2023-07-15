During the Fourth of July weekend, there were 14 deaths and 50 injuries from shootings around the nation, according to the Gun Violence Archive in Washington, D.C. During the first five days in July, there were 26 mass shootings in the U.S., including major incidents in Washington, Baltimore and Louisiana.

In the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in the homicide of five people. Four more were injured and a 10-year-old child’s life was endangered when the Jeep he was riding in ended up in the middle of the crossfire.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.