During the Fourth of July weekend, there were 14 deaths and 50 injuries from shootings around the nation, according to the Gun Violence Archive in Washington, D.C. During the first five days in July, there were 26 mass shootings in the U.S., including major incidents in Washington, Baltimore and Louisiana.
In the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in the homicide of five people. Four more were injured and a 10-year-old child’s life was endangered when the Jeep he was riding in ended up in the middle of the crossfire.
The suspect, Kimbrady Carriker, exhibited increasing signs of agitation in the days before he opened fire with an AR-15 rifle in the neighborhood. “Obviously, this person was exhibiting abnormal behavior for quite a while and was wearing a (bulletproof) vest and carrying a gun,” said Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore. “If you see someone in the family behaving strangely, reach out and call 911,” she said.
When should you call police, as opposed to trying to help someone who may be exhibiting signs of mental distress? Officer Eric McLaurin of the Philadelphia Police Department said, “If someone is threatening bodily harm, you immediately call police. You don’t argue. You walk away and call police. The call can be anonymous and you can tell us what the person is wearing (and) the location before something happens.”
Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said Carriker had left “disturbing messages” on different social media pages. “If there is a post that suggests harmful activity, speak up and call authorities immediately,” she said.
Although Carriker was barred from carrying a weapon due to a prior conviction for carrying a firearm without a license, he owned an AR-15 rifle and police found a .38-caliber handgun and a ghost-gun in his residence. They also found a recent will and live rounds of ammunition.
According to Dr. Ira Glick, of Stanford University’s School of Medicine, many mass shooters were suffering from a mental illness when they committed their crimes. In a 2021 article in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology, Glick said that in a study of 35 mass shootings in the U.S. between 1982 and 2019, 28 shooters had some form of mental illness diagnosis. Eighteen had schizophrenia and 10 had another diagnosis, including bipolar disorder, delusional disorder, personality disorders and substance-related disorders. Of the 28 shooters, none were taking prescribed medication or receiving treatment, Glick said.
“We need to reduce the stigma associated with these diseases to enable patients to receive appropriate and adequate psychiatric medication and other treatments,” Glick and his colleagues said after the study of American shooters. “By actually talking to patients and their significant others, we have the opportunity to save lives.”
The Fourth of July was the second summer holiday this year marred by mass violence. On Memorial Day weekend, there were more than a dozen mass shootings nationally, according to the Gun Violence Archives. There have been at least 333 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the GVA.
In 2022, there were 299 mass shootings in which at least four people died (not including the shooter), and in 2021 there were 690 mass shootings nationally.
According to the American Public Health Association, gun violence is the leading cause of premature death in the United States. Guns kill more than 38,000 people and cause nearly 85,000 injuries, according to 2021 statistics. The GVA says there have been 21,042 deaths in 2023 due to gun-related events in the U.S. including homicides and suicides.
