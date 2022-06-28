The fire that led to the building collapse that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson in North Philadelphia on June 18 was intentionally set and federal officials have charged the owner with arson, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.
Al-Ashraf Basem Khalil, 28, of Philadelphia, was captured in the country of Jordan and brought back to the United States Tuesday, where agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrested him.
"On June 20, 2022, ATF agents interviewed the defendant, the owner of the property, as part of their federal investigation into the origin and cause of the fire," the U.S. Attorney's office said in an release Tuesday. "The following day on June 21, 2022, Khalil again met with investigators at their request, and later that day booked a flight from JFK airport (in New York City) to Amman, Jordan with a layover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. On June 22, 2022, the defendant left the United States on that flight."
Khalil faces three federal charges: one count of malicious damage by means of fire of a building used in interstate commerce resulting in death, one count of aiding and abetting and willfully causing the same, and one count of making materially false or fraudulent statements. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison or the death penalty, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
