“Shoot him!”
An officer can be heard uttering those words seconds before he and another cop fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. during a dispute in West Philadelphia, according to body-camera footage from the officers.
Thomas Munz, 26, and Sean Matarazzo, 25, shot and killed Wallace, who was wielding a knife, within 41 seconds of first confronting him on the 6100 block of Locust Street on Oct. 26, according to the two videos. Both officers from the 18th District have not been in the department long. Matarazzo has been with the department since 2018 and Munz has been with the department since 2017. Wallace was shot 14 times.
The fatal shooting played out on the street as Wallace’s mother and family watched and attempted to intervene, according to the videos.
After officers fire multiple shots at Wallace and he collapses facedown on the street, Wallace’s mother, Cathy Brant, can be heard screaming at police officers, “You killed my son!”
Officials released the body-worn camera footage, 911 calls and police transmissions related to the police-involved shooting on Thursday. Each video spans less than 2-and-a-half minutes.
The videos show the two officers standing outside the row house. Wallace is seen exiting the house holding a knife, according to the videos.
Police are seen drawing their firearms and repeatedly scream at Wallace to “put the knife down now!”
“He’s mental! He’s mental!” someone from the Wallace household can be heard yelling at police officers as Wallace walks onto the street holding the knife.
The Wallace family has said Wallace suffered from bipolar disorder.
In the videos, Wallace is seen walking down the rowhome’s front steps onto the sidewalk and toward one of the officers holding the knife by his side as officers continue to direct him to put down the knife.
After a few steps, he steps between vehicles onto the street, turns around and walks toward the other officer, according to the video.
While in the middle of the street, Wallace’s mother is seen running toward him and grabbing at her son. Wallace is seen pulling away from his mother and then steps onto the sidewalk, according to the video.
Officers can be heard yelling at Wallace’s mother to “Back up, mama!”
Wallace then walks toward one of the officers on the sidewalk as both cops keep yelling at Wallace to put the knife down, according to the video. Another individual, who appears to have exited the Wallace home, is seen walking after Wallace on the sidewalk, according to the video.
“I got him,” that individual appears to be heard saying.
Wallace’s mother is seen trailing after her son on the sidewalk and attempting to grab at him, according to the video.
While Wallace is still on the sidewalk, one of the officers can be heard saying, “Shoot him,” approximately 37 seconds after first drawing his gun.
As Wallace steps off the sidewalk between two vehicles back onto the street to face both officers, the individual trailing Wallace extends his arm and appears to touch Wallace’s back, according to the video.
At that moment, Wallace takes a step forward quickly but then returns to walking toward the officers on the street, according to the video.
Seconds later the two officers open fire on Wallace, according to the video.
Wallace is seen collapsing on the street; shouts and cries can be heard.
“You killed my son! You killed my son!” Brant is heard in the video saying as she stands over her son.
As a crowd forms around Wallace lying on the street, an officer can be heard telling people that they are going to get Wallace to a hospital.
One of the officers who shot Wallace appears to tell another officer at the scene that, “He’s f****** chasing us.”
In one of the 911 calls, an individual identifying herself as Wallace’s sister asked a 911 operator, “Can I get the cops to” the Wallace’s address. Wallace’s sister was not present at the West Philadelphia house.
“He’s over there hitting on my mother and my father,” Wallace’s sister told the 911 operator.
Wallace’s sister added: “They in there screaming. I don’t know what’s going on over there.”
While Wallace’s sister told the 911 operator that Wallace did not have any weapons, she said he was on probation, had a history of violence and had a criminal record.
Wallace’s sister requested medical assistance, saying that she believed her father was about to faint and her mother’s blood pressure was high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.