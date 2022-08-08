Protesters yelled “Shame on you” as city Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement arrived close to 9 a.m. Monday at the University City Townhomes in West Philadelphia to enforce a court order to remove an encampment of about 15 tents set up in July.
The encampment at the housing complex at 40th and Market streets was part of a protest by supporters of about 70 families who have until Sept. 7 to move because the contract with the U.S. Department of Housing expires and the owners plan to sell the complex.
The protesters held signs reading “Housing is a Human Right,” which they also chanted.
In 2021, the owner of the complex, IBID Associates LP, said it planned to exit its federal affordable housing contract. Since then, the residents, their supporters and housing activists have protested and asked the city to block the move.
Last week, Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts ordered the encampment to be dismantled. The ruling followed legal action by IBID Associates who said the protesters were trespassing on private property.
Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, said the court ordered her office to “oversee the safe and orderly removal of tents, fencing, posters and signs,” from the private property.
According to the Sheriff’s Office one person was sent home for allegedly assaulting a deputy and given a summary citation for disorderly conduct.
“The lack of affordable housing is an important issue that needs to be addressed by the legislative and executive branches, who may be able to offer another solution to this growing problem,” Bilal said.
“As many of you know, Sheriff Bilal remains sympathetic to this issue of displacement and will continue to assist in the needs of the underserved population in Philadelphia,” said Teresa Lundy, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.
Residents said finding affordable housing is difficult, especially with school starting next month. Also, many landlords don’t accept the federal housing vouchers they have.
The federally subsidized housing complex was built about 40 years ago for Black and brown residents who were forced out of the neighborhood, known then as “Black Bottom,” by the expansion of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. It was a classic case of what some housing activists describe as gentrification.
In 2021, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier sponsored legislation to protect the townhome complex, banning any demolition of the property one year.
“People matter. Places matter. Having equity and diversity in Philadelphia’s communities matter,” Gauthier said then.
In March IBID filed a lawsuit against Gauthier in response to the legislation.
Walter D. Palmer, founder and president of The Palmer Foundation, grew up the area and graduated from West Philadelphia High School and the University of Pennsylvania.
“I bring a unique perspective to this matter because I can personally attest to the commitment that was made to keep this site as affordable housing decades ago,” Palmer told The Philadelphia Tribune then. “The damage it would do to displace Black Philadelphians from this site for a second time. Eradicating affordable housing on this site would be a grave injustice on many levels. For the families who live here now, for the 'Black Bottom' residents who were removed once before, and for the future being a place where work-class people can afford to live in a neighborhood where jobs, transit, health care and amenities are all easily accessible.”
