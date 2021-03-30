Citing cost savings and better efficiency, Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal has announced plans to conduct sheriff sales virtually.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements necessary to protect bidders and employees, in-person auctions have not been held since last year. However, Sheriff Sales of foreclosed and tax lien properties will now resume via online auctions effective April 6.
“This transition is taking place because it’s time to bring the Philadelphia Sheriff Office into the 21st century,” Bilal said during a virtual press conference held Monday morning.
“A year without sheriff sales gave us a chance to think outside the box.”
The online auction company Bid4Assets has been selected to produce the virtual sales. The company currently performs online auction services for Adams, Bucks, Montgomery and Monroe counties through its website www.bid4assets.com.
However, City Councilmember Cherelle Parker plans to introduce a resolution on April 8 authorizing council’s Committee on Law and Government to hold hearings examining the decision to permanently move sheriff sales online. The hearings would explore the ramifications of any unintended consequences that may arise from the decision.
“City Council has the authority to try and get the answers to several questions, including but not limited to: what was the bidding process like in order to choose a “distressed asset sale specialist,” why was Bid4Assets chosen above the other applicants, what are the details of the contract with Bid4Assets, how will the work of conducting sales be shared between the Sheriff’s Office and Bid4Assets, how will virtual sales affect the costs and fees previously imposed by the Sheriff’s Office, and why were virtual sales not piloted first before becoming permanent,” the resolution stated.
During the press conference, Bilal explained why the Office of the Sheriff selected Bid4Assets.
“We spent months researching our options and then we found the ideal partner to help us build a whole new box,” she explained.
“Based on the success of Bid4Assets and the success they have brought to other counties in the commonwealth, they became the logical choice to help us take the next step in efficiency, user friendly system and fiscal responsibility.”
Bilal said that all policies and procedures that were in effect for in person sales will continue with virtual sales.
“It should also be known that no properties currently that are up for auction during this pandemic are occupied,” she said. “The court is only ordering vacant properties to be sold or lots.”
Bilal said the move to virtual sales will be permanent and will lead to an annual savings of $207,000.
Bilal said the transition comes at no cost to the city. All expenses will be covered by the 1.5% buyer’s premium to be paid by the winner bidder.
“Switching to an online environment also allows other benefits including eliminating the possibility of favoritism, intimidation, human error and other issues that have been raised about the sheriff sale in the past,” Bilal added
Jesse Loomis, CEO of Bid4Assets, gave a brief overview of the company’s role in producing the sales.
“Bid4Assets’ role will be to manage the entire auction process from collecting deposits and sales proceeds to conducting the auctions, collecting vesting or titling information for the deed and providing support to the Sheriff’s Office and live customer service via phone and e-mail to bidders and attorneys who have questions along the way,” he said.
“Other nearby Pennsylvania counties who have taken this process online have seen dramatically increased sales, which generates more revenues to support county services, less REOs (real estate-owned properties) sitting vacant in the community, an easier process for bidders and attorneys and much greater excess proceeds to support the previous owners of the properties,” Loomis said.
He highlighted how the fee arrangement for property sales will work.
“The way our fee arrangements work for these sales is when third party sales are reached, Bid4Assets charges a buyer’s premium,” Loomis explained. “The buyer pays a buyer’s premium directly to Bid4Assets. That fee is 1.5% on mortgage foreclosures and 10% on tax foreclosures. There will be no fees if a third party sale is not reached.”
“If it goes to the plaintiff, if auctions are pulled, Bid4Assets will pay for all marketing (and) IT development, so there will never be a cost to the county or the taxpayers,” he added.
Melissa Simpson, deputy director of Real Estate, Office of the Philadelphia Sheriff, highlighted the sheriff sales conditions.
“Please keep in mind that if you are a successful bidder, you are not the official new owner of the property until the Sheriff’s Deed Poll has been issued,” she said. “If the property is occupied, once the deed has been recorded the new owner must start the judicial procedure for ejectment to have the occupant removed. If any of the conditions of the sale are violated by the successful bidder it may result in the forfeiture of the property and the 10% deposit paid for the property.”
