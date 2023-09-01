Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and her staff testified that they could better handle evictions of apartment residents currently under the jurisdiction of the city's Landlord Tenant Office last week.
They told the House Housing and Community Development Committee their officers knew the city better and would be able to handle this with more safety than private agents and with more expertise than outside constables.
The current system run by the Municipal Courts has faced scrutiny after three evictions led to non-fatal shootings of two tenants and a dog. Evictions were suspended in July before a restart last week with new guidelines to prevent further escalation and violence.
Philadelphia remains the lone county in Pennsylvania that does not use local constables to handle evictions of tenants judged in violation of their leases. The Landlord Tenant Office was created in 1969 and uses private agents to serve these removals. The Sheriff's office handles evictions on mortgage foreclosures and in some appeal cases.
Bilal and her staff walked committee members through her office's procedures on ejections, mentioning that their work offers resources available for those being removed, handled by sworn officers that receive 19 weeks of specialized state-level training and ongoing local training. Their procedures give residents a 21-day notice, followed by a second one with a specific date and time for the removal from the property. Her staff noted this often leads to vacated homes by the date, with officers prepared to de-escalate the situation if the affected occupants are still on site.
Bilal touted her office's success with integrating the beleaguered Court Warrant Unit in 2015, as civilian officers went through the same state training to become deputy sheriffs. "Needless to say, the integration of these new officers into the Sheriff's Warrant Unit benefitted the city by reducing the lawsuits and valid complaints to zero," she said.
Bilal brought up this example "to demonstrate how the city's liability can be reduced by having the Sheriff's office assume the responsibility of executing the [Municipal Court] evictions. The cost savings may not be visible in the immediate but in the long-term with the reduced liability to the city and savings would become evident."
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier has led the local effort to reform the eviction process. In her testimony, she called out the LTO for focusing on fast lockouts driven by collecting fees from landlords, without any accountability.
"But as Latese Bethea's put it, landlords 'got what they paid for.' Officers with discount training at discount prices," Gauthier said.
The new LTO guidelines drawn up in August replaced one agent handling the evictions, without any required training, with a team of two, with at least one with all the training of a Pennsylvania constable. Gauthier said she does not see using outside constables as a sustainable solution, while Bilal said, "What I don't see, here, is outside agencies coming into Philadelphia that they don't know."
While those representing landlord groups acknowledged there were problems with the existing eviction procedures, they were not in support of handing it all to the Sheriff. Jim Bennett, testifying on behalf of the Pennsylvania Residential Owners Association, told the committee that evictions often take six months or more, which includes multiple notices and outreach efforts from the landlords and court systems.
"There are no surprises and it's a long, long process, and each and every day in the six to eight months, the tenant has an opportunity to catch up on their rent or cure their other lease defaults," Bennett said.
A Hapco Philadelphia spokesperson furthered the stance in a statement following the hearing, reading in part, "Whatever changes or enhancements are made to the LTO, Hapco Philadelphia wants lockouts done safely and efficiently, per the court. And they must remain affordable to the small Mom and Pop rental owners who are already financially strapped due to non-paying tenants."
Bennett also testified that some of the new provisions offered with the restart of evictions raised concerns for landlords. While the increase in court costs and the stopping of evictions "if unexpected issues arise" are a problem to them, the biggest problem could be sharing lockout dates and times with parties beside the tenant.
"Our association members are very concerned that this change will result in more dangerous situations such as mob gatherings and armed standoffs," he said. "We believe this change should be eliminated."
While there were disagreements over processes, testifiers and committee members agreed that evictions are traumatic instances. Xavier Carthen shared his experience from being removed from his apartment in February. He told the state representatives he made a payment arrangement with his landlord, which was accepted, while the eviction was being processed. The new agreement did not stop the proceedings. He was never notified of the forthcoming eviction.
A landlord tenant officer counted down the minutes while he tried to collect his belongings, including medication and two cats. From the booming knock on the door announcing the officer's presence to the chaotic 15 minutes he had to vacate his home of nearly five years, he called the experience "traumatic."
He has attempted to find a new apartment but his most recent application in July was rejected. The eviction lowered his National Tenant Network score, a factor used by landlords in choosing applicants, was 34, driven down by the eviction.
"I have a record for trying to find a place to stay," Carthen said, comparing the eviction to a criminal conviction. "That's why people don't want to to try and fight for their situation, and give up, because that's where I'm at right now."
A spokesperson for the LTO confirmed that they were not invited to testify at the hearings in City Hall Tuesday. State Representative Rick Krajewski confirmed they were not invited as the committee "wanted to hear other perspectives" about the city's eviction procedures.
As the office was created by state legislation, new laws will be needed to alter or dissolve it. Krajewski said he expects to reach out again to stakeholders when the General Assembly reconvenes in the fall.
