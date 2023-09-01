news-eviction083123

The Housing and Community Development Committee held public hearings on landlord and tenant regulation on evictions, Tuesday in City Hall were City and State Representatives reviewed state regulations on evictions pictured from left are, Sheriff Deputy Caption Sean Thorton Philadelphia Sheriff. Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier. — PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN    

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and her staff testified that they could better handle evictions of apartment residents currently under the jurisdiction of the city's Landlord Tenant Office last week.

They told the House Housing and Community Development Committee their officers knew the city better and would be able to handle this with more safety than private agents and with more expertise than outside constables.

mcerino@phillytrib.com; 215-893-5700

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.