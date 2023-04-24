Officials have called for residents closest to an ongoing warehouse fire in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood -- that filled the air with thick, black smoke on Monday morning -- to shelter in place.
At about 9:45 a.m., flames and smoke could be seen streaming from a building located near Van Kirk and Tacony streets.
Just before 11 a.m., officials announced a shelter in place alert for individuals who live closest to the fire.
"For the safety of residents and first responders, we ask that all residents within this area remain indoors until additional instructions are released," noted a statement from the city's Office of Emergency Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.